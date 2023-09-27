Roger Reed

Roger L. Reed, 82, of Neoga, passed away on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

Per his request, no services will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Edith and Charles Reed; and his first wife, Sheila.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Brenda; and two children.

Roger worked for many years as a truck driver, roofer, construction worker and finished his career at Blaw Knox.

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.