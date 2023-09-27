John Redden

John W. Redden, 92, passed away on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home in Mattoon.

John was born to William and Sarah (Brown) Redden on April 3, 1931, in Arcola. He married Anna Mary Patton on August 10, 1952, in Garrett.

He is survived by four children, Susan Harvey, Rob (Esther) Redden, Joe (Janet) Redden, and Jake (Lisa) Redden; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; one brother, Richard Redden; one sister-in-law, Mary Redden; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Redden; his parents, William and Sarah Redden; three brothers; two sisters; and a son-in-law, Wayne Harvey.

John was in the last class to graduate from Atwood High School in 1949 before it consolidated with Arthur. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and then went to work for USI in Tuscola for 35 years. He also had his own backhoe business in Villa Grove for 25 years and would install septic tanks, tile, or anything else that someone needed done.

John was a 74-year Mason and was a member of the Arthur Masonic Lodge. He was also a member of the Operating Engineers 841 in Arcola and at the Camargo United Methodist Church.

A funeral service was held Monday, September 25, at the Camargo United Methodist Church with Pastor Lenny Summar officiating. Burial followed at the Broadus Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Camargo United Methodist Church or the Odd Fellow-Rebeka Harmony House Activity Fund.