Janice Sylvester

Janice Rae Sylvester, 70, of Mattoon, formerly of Arcola, passed away at 1:58 a.m. on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon.

Private family services will be held.

Janice was born on November 16, 1952, in Tuscola. She was a daughter of Howard Russell and Viola (Burch) Harris. She married Virgil Dale Sylvester on June 3, 1970, in Arcola, at the United Methodist Church with the Rev. Wesley Goff presiding.

Janice is survived by her husband Virgil; two sons, Toby Sylvester of Charleston, and Troy Sylvester and his wife Christine of Tuscola; five grandchildren, Tristan Brown of Champaign, Josie Sylvester of Chicago, and Alexandria, Colton, and Jenessa Sylvester, all of Charlston; two great grandchildren, Wesley and Jaelynn Sylvester; one brother, Howard Harris Jr. and his wife Jeanette of Arcola; one sister, Peggy Butler of Hindsboro; her mother-in-law, Helen Sylvester of Arcola; and two brothers-in-law, Mike Sylvester of Charleston, and Larry Sylvester and his wife Pam of Benton.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard, and Viola Harris; two sisters, Vivian Richey and her husband Cody, and Sally Smith and her husband Richard; two nephews, Tony Harris and Virgil Richey; a niece, Sandra Newman; and her father-in-law, Howard “Gene” Sylvester.

Janice had worked at Collegiate Cap and Gown, the snack bar at Rockome Gardens, and she managed the Wareco Gas Station, all in Arcola, prior to becoming a Licensed Practical Nurse.

After becoming an LPN, she worked at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center before accepting a position at the Odd Fellow Rebecca Home in Mattoon, where she worked for several years.

Janice enjoyed reading and had an extensive collection of paperback books. She also enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and sewing. She liked to bake cakes, cookies, and delicious treats of all kinds. She took classes to learn how to decorate cakes. She enjoyed making treats for family and friends to enjoy; something special for people she appreciated.

She enjoyed caring for her family. Her grandchildren meant the world to her, and she really enjoyed spending time with them, so much so that she came to be known as the “Gaming Grandma;” she liked that too, especially if it meant spending a little more time with her grandchildren.