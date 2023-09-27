Richard Dale “Dick” Crouse, 86, of Villa Grove, passed away at 3:44 p.m. on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living in Chrisman.

Dick was born on October 15, 1936, in Homer. He was the son of Jim and Gladys (Hilborn) Crouse. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Deliece (Woodall) Crouse. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Crouse. Surviving are his children, Mark (Gail) Crouse of Mechanicsville, Va., Laura (Don) Rudder of Villa Grove, Joe (Kristy) Bird of Villa Grove, Juli (Josh) Smith of Sioux City, Iowa; grandchildren, Brandon (Jenna) Rudder, Samantha (Tim) Penenburgh, Rachel Rudder, Shelby (Alex) Glende, Michael Bird, Alyson (Paul) Davidson, Tyler Bird, Kelbi Smith, and Kaden Smith; great grandchildren, Sawyer Matzke, Holly Rudder, Rowan Rudder, Bryce Rudder, Addysen Rudder, Emersyn Rudder, Jaxson Davidson, Liam Davidson, and Callie Davidson. Dick is also survived by his siblings, Barb (Bill) Morse of Sidney, Sue French of Charleston, and Ron (Liz) Crouse of Auburn, Ky. There are also numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Alene (Bill) Virks, Margie (Cliff) Wilsey, Betty (Dennis) Stewart, Bill Crouse, and Bob (Sherri) Crouse.

Dick and his brother Bob started Crouse Brothers Excavating in Villa Grove. They were soon joined by their brother, Ron. Dick spent many years as the Camargo Township Road Commissioner and later as a Trustee. He was a long-time member of the Villa Grove United Methodist Church where he served in various capacities. Dick spent many hours working in his shop, completing woodworking projects with his daughter Laura, tinkering with his Mustang, reading Civil War books, and fishing.

The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses and staff from both Pleasant Meadows and Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospice for caring for Dick for the past several months. Memorials may be made to Pleasant Meadows Senior Living or Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospice.

Visitation was held on Thursday, September 14, at Villa Grove United Methodist Church. The funeral was Friday, September 15, at Villa Grove United Methodist Church.