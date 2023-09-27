Carolyn McCrory

Carolyn Sue (Crabtree) McCrory, 84, of Tuscola, passed away at home the afternoon of September 19, 2023.

Per Carolyn’s wishes, private graveside services will be held for immediate family. For those who wished to visit the family and celebrate Carolyn’s life, a luncheon was held on Friday, September 22, at United Church of Christ, Tuscola.

Carolyn was born on February 11, 1939, in Robinson, the only child of Charles and Hazel Crabtree.

She graduated from Robinson High School in 1957. She drove a school bus for decades, was a seamstress and upholstery mastermind, and spent many years coaching sports teams when her kids were younger.

After meeting at a movie theatre in December 1956, she married Ralph Leon McCrory on July 14, 1957, in Robinson. He preceded her in death on February 14, 2018. Throughout their 60 years of marriage, they celebrated milestone anniversaries with photos in their wedding attire. Ralph was laid to rest in his wedding suit; Carolyn in her wedding dress.

Carolyn is survived by her children, David (Julie) McCrory of Tuscola, Doug (Cindy) McCrory of Tuscola, and Kathy (Steve) Gentry of Sadorus; grandchildren, Erin, Karen (DJ), Amy (Jason), Carly (Tate), Sarah (Shane), Jackson (Taylor), Halle (Chandler), Melissa (Chris), Brett, and Mindy (Chris); great grandchildren, Stanley, Cameron, Jayden, Carson, Leona, Hazel, Baker, Eleanor, Adalynn, Skylar, Phoebe, Zoey, Avery, Sierra, and Leigha.

A known storyteller and picture taker, Carolyn photographed and journaled her many life adventures, including winters in Texas, camping with family, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s extracurriculars, and things she found fascinating, of which there were many. An entire room of photo albums will be cherished by her family for years to come.

Carolyn was a loving wife, superb mother, and extra fun grandma. Her sense of humor and love of games will be passed down for generations to come. She loved her family, bowling, campfires, cowboy movies, country western music, crocheting, and a slew of catchphrases: “welp!”, “2-11, 11-2!” – just to name a few.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society and can be sent to Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home at 705 S. Main Street, Tuscola, IL 61953. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.