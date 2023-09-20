Villa Grove Sports Wrap

By Tony Hooker

Boy’s cross country

Kurt Zimmerman ran 5th in 16:36.85 to lead the Villa Grove harriers at the Shelbyville Trail Invite on September 9th. “It’s rare, but every one of our student athletes ran a season PR (personal record)!” Coach Jim Kestner enthused. Logan Hauersperger backed his teammate by finishing 20th, in 18:01.24. Eamon Reedy finished in 20:43.07, Chase White ran a 21:07.92, Andrew Fonner ran a 21:18.07 which is a new career PR, and Owen Kneer rounded out the team scoring effort by finishing 84th in 21:19.28.

Girl’s cross country

Scarlett Howard ran 30th, in 23:09.25 for Villa Grove. “These teams are having fun, training hard and looking better every week,” Kestner related.

Football

Defeated the Redskins

Brady Clodfelder caught TD passes of 53 and 30 yards from Layne Rund in the second quarter to stake Villa Grove to a 13-0 lead, and then Rund rushed in the clinching TD from a yard out as Villa Grove defeated Nokomis, 19-12 on September 8. Clodfelder would finish with 5 catches for 131 yards, while Rund was 9-19 for 158 yards. Rund also threw 2 interceptions to go along with his 2 td strikes. Defensively, the VGHS welcomed the return of middle linebacker Jonathan Kiser, who had 11 tackles. Clodfelder also had 11 tackles, including 9 solos and 2 tackles for loss. Noah Wilcoxen also pilfered an interception to stifle a Redskin drive.

Volleyball

Caged the Cardinals

Jobella Crafton and Alison Pangburn each pounded down 6 kills as VGVB defeated Chrisman 25-19, 25-22 on September 5. Carly Eads had 7 assists and 5 service aces, and Kayln Cordes dished out 9 assists of her own.

Remember the Titans

Kayln Cordes dished out 13 assists to lead Villa Grove to a 25-10, 25-19 win over Tri County on September 7. Carly Eads had 7 assists and Jobella Crafton powered down 6 kills. Logan Lillard had 4 kills for the Blue Devils in her return to action.

Junior high

cross country

Several junior high runners, including 7th graders Teaghan Henderson, Miles Swigart, and Ethan Vail, and 8th grader Thomas Linstead, who beat his career best for the third out of his four outings of the season by nearly 2 minutes, had personal records at the Shelbyville JH Trail Invite on September 9.

Junior high softball

It was a tough week for VGJH as they dropped a pair of games.

Exploded by Rockets

Maggi Clodfelder took the loss, giving up 4 earned runs in a 14-0 4 inning loss to Unity JH on September 5. Clodfelder fanned 4 on the mound and drew 2 walks at the dish for the Blue Devils, who were held hitless in the contest.

Clawed by Eagles

Maggi Clodfelder drove in a pair of runs with a triple and Kenna Koeberlein doubled and scored a run, but it wasn’t enough as VGJH dropped a 13-3 six inning decision to Gifford on September 6. Clodfelder took the loss on the mound, giving up 6 earned runs while fanning 9.