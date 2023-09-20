Rita Saunders

Rita Ann Saunders, 78, of Arcola, passed away at 11:35 p.m. on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at her residence.

Visitation was held Monday, September 18, at the Edwards Funeral Home, Arcola. Funeral services were held Tuesday morning, September 19, at the funeral home. The Rev. Kent Conover officiated. Burial was in the Arcola Cemetery.

Rita was born on March 13, 1945, in Melrose Park. She was the daughter of Rudy and Minnie (Kirchmann) Krosel. She married Thomas Jeffrey Saunders on April 12, 1975, in St. Charles.

She is survived by her husband Thomas Jeff Saunders of Arcola; six children, Shawn Hoskinson of Aurora, J.R. Hoskinson and his wife Kate of Champaign, Jared Saunders of Columbia, Tenn., Shannon Saunders of Spring Hill, Tenn., Amber Krutke and her husband Bill of Plainfield, Ind., and Katie Simpson and her husband James of Tuscola; 12 grandchildren, Madeline and Emily Hoskinson, Nate Hoskinson and his wife Kaelyn, Emma Hoskinson, Zach and his wife Brittany, Zeke, Ben, Aaralyn, Bowen, Avalyn, and Oliver Saunders and Declan Krutke; two sisters, Linda Gatlin and her husband Larry of Kaiser, Mo., and Kathie Thompson and her husband Jimmy of Mattoon; one niece; several nephews; and several great nieces and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a still born sister, Roselynn.

Family held a special place in Rita’s heart, and her love for her children and grandchildren knew no bounds. She poured her energy into nurturing these relationships, always ensuring that they felt valued and cherished. Rita’s devotion to her family was evident in the time she spent with them, creating beautiful memories that will forever be treasured.

In addition to her love for family and faith, Rita had several hobbies and interests that brought her happiness. In her younger years, she developed a love for drawing and art, of cars and driving, and was a talented athlete in sports. She was a lifelong (secret) White Sox fan and often liked watching football and college basketball games. She liked to relax by putting together puzzles, especially with family. Rita made a practice of putting others’ needs before her own and was always quick to open up her home to family, friends or anyone who had a need at any time. She enjoyed cooking and baking and was well-known for her homemade pizza nights and potica (a family bread recipe).

Rita’s unwavering faith was a source of strength and comfort throughout her life. She was a dedicated member of the Faith Restoration Fellowship of Arcola, where she found comfort in the community and the teachings that resonated with her deeply. Rita’s commitment to her faith served as an inspiration to those who had the privilege of knowing her.