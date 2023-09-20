My Personal Side

By Craig Hastings

My brain is in a strange state of mind tonight. I’m sixty-six years old. I’ve raised both of my children, they’ve both moved away to another town to start their own lives and are doing well, all my dogs have passed away, I have no plans to get another, I’m living alone in my first house and only house, I’m still working only because I enjoy what I’ve been doing for the past forty-two years, so occasionally I’ve been asking myself; have I done all that I was meant to do in this life? I wonder. As far as I know my health is great, as of tonight anyway. This isn’t the first time I’ve pondered the question over the past two or three years but, just as soon as I have, some new mission in life presented itself and off I go on another adventure. Please don’t read depression into my ramblings, I’m thinking in print tonight and since you’re reading this you’re along for the ride.

To the contrary, I’m extremely happy and satisfied with my life as I’m living it today. No, being in this big house by myself without even a dog doesn’t bother me a bit. This past year has been the first year since 1995 that I haven’t lived in this house with some combination of a wife, one girlfriend, six dogs, four cats, tropical fish, a chinchilla, and my two children. No, not at the same time!! All of the above were spaced out over the years. Up until July 2023 I have not lived alone in this house. Yes, I have many memories in this house and there isn’t a single day that something in this house doesn’t remind me of some moment or event. Both of my parents have passed away since I moved to this house. They were both visitors regularly back in the day. My house is a bi-level house meaning that no matter what, a person is required to climb stairs to get anywhere in here. Therefore as my parents got older, understandably their visits slowed. Which brings to mind another question I get a few times a year, “Are you going to sell that house and move to a single level house so you don’t have to climb stairs as you get older?” That answer has always been “no” and always will be. If I would get to a point where the stairs were difficult, I’d just have a stair lift installed and I’d ride up and down the stairs. I just might get one anyway just to send my groceries up and my laundry down. No, I’ve lived forty years of life memories here including my children’s entire first twenty years each. Just two hundred yards from my house in this same neighborhood, I lived in my parents’ family home with my siblings from age three to eighteen. Not only is this house important to me but so is this very neighborhood.

Many people would think I’m nuts to have not spread my wings and experienced life beyond Tuscola, Illinois. I have no regrets. I’ve been provided a wonderful life right here in corncob county. Especially so with everything going on and going wrong in the bigger cities including Champaign. I never let higher pay and more excitement of a larger city persuade me to leave. I’ve had many opportunities to do just that but, no regrets or wondering “what if.” So what might be next for me? I kinda feel like all of my missions in life have been completed. I certainly don’t want to sit around and feel useless. I have my work but, the reality of that is one day this to will come to a close and then what? If my health is still good, what to do with my time? Travel you say? Nope, I like staying close to home. Find a hobby? Probably a little late in life for that. Not only that I don’t know what it would be. Not that I’m wishing this on either of my boys but, would a grandchild be that next mission? If that’s the case, a grandchild would probably keep me occupied often enough to take me to my final day. When I finally had my own children I really did believe for the first time in my life that it mattered that I stay healthy and able for the sake of my children. They’ve made their way and will be just fine without me which is all I’ve ever wanted as their father. Knowing that if I bow out tomorrow that my children will be just fine is very satisfying. As their father I feel I’ve done the best job I could. Maybe on one of my late night walks at Wimple Park I’ll get abducted by aliens and start a whole new life somewhere!!