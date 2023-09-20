Leatha Romine

Leatha P. Romine, 97, of Tuscola, formerly of Brocton, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at 8:11 a.m., Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at Brookstone Estates, Tuscola.

Graveside services were held Monday, September 18, at the Mackville Cemetery, Atwood, with the Rev. Jerry Conner officiating.

Leatha was born on July 9, 1926, in Ridge Farm, the daughter of Luther and Nettie Hendrix Sanderson. She married Joseph Johnson. He preceded her in death. She married Ervin Romine. He also preceded her in death.

Survivors include her daughters-in-law, Pat Johnson of Atwood and Gloria Romine of Arizona; grandchildren, Jeff (Anja) Johnson, Joanne Johnson, Nicki DeGrofft, Alicia Carder, Todd Romine, Penny (Nate) Boyd, Benjamin Romine and Petrina (Travis) Murphy; 22 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Jack H. Johnson and Charles Romine; grandchildren, Jim Johnson, Brad Benson and Tammy Ludwig; siblings, John, David, Laura, Marguerite, Dorothy, Luther, Walter, Donald, Catherina, Kenneth and Jesse.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.

Leatha loved Harley rides, drinking beer and playing slot machines. She enjoyed dancing, reading Louis L’Amour books, watching Perry Mason, western movies and TV game shows. Most of all she loved spending time with her family members.

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.