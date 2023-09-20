Gough goes low

By Lenny Sementi

Senior Brayden Gough led the way in a quadrangular golf meet at Ironhorse this past Thursday. The Warriors fell to a very good Effingham St. Anthony squad despite a 38 by Gough who posted a pair of birdies. Aiden Devlin was next up with a 46 while Ty Thomason, Ryker Gough and Chris Atwater all carded 52’s helping upend both Salt Fork and Villa Grove.

They opened the week with the eight team Tuscola Invitational. The Gough boys paired up in the Ryder Cup style competition ending up behind a solid pair from Leroy shooting an 85 in the 18-hole outing in which a strong Windsor squad collected the team trophy. Atwater and Jacob Waugh were just one stroke back with an 86 while Thomason and Carson Gaines rounded out the scoring carding a 97.

The elder Gough and Waugh shared low man honors for Coach Angela Gough in a triangular meet at Leroy two nights later penciling in matching 44’s. Thomason was next up in the three spot and Atwater occupied the four hole as the Warriors beat Blue Ridge but fell to the Panthers with a 187 as a team.