Fred Edgar

Fred Moore Edgar, 83, of Charleston, died Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at Carle Hospital in Urbana.

Fred was born September 4, 1940, in Tuscola, the son of Cecil and Elizabeth Oni Moore Edgar. He married Becky Miller on May 10, 2003 in Maui, Hawaii.

Survivors include his wife, Becky Edgar of Charleston; sons, Todd Edgar of Charleston, Jed (Angela) Edgar of Charleston; grandson, Luke Edgar; brother, Jim (Brenda) Edgar; nephew, Brad (Stacey) Edgar; niece, Elizabeth Lowe; and special pet, “Chance.”

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Tom Edgar.

Fred graduated from Charleston High School and Eastern Illinois University. He was a Health Administrator for many years.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a recipient of the Bronze Star. He was a member of the Moose Club, Elks Club, Masonic Lodge, and Charleston Country Club.

Fred was an avid golfer and attended the Masters several times. He enjoyed watching Illini basketball and Oklahoma football; was a Cub’s fan; loved to walk his dog; loved to travel and visit National Parks with Becky; and loved spending time with family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 10–11:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 20, at the Family Worship Center, 411 Jackson Avenue, Charleston. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the church. Inurnment will be in the Humboldt Cemetery with Military Rites accorded by the Charleston VFW Post and American Legion Post and U.S. Army Honor Guard. Shrader Funeral Home, Arcola, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to the Fox Ridge Foundation or the Coles County Animal Shelter.

Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.hilligossshraderfh.com.