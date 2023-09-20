Dana Moore, 81, of Decatur, went home to his reward in Heaven after a short but courageous battle with cancer on September 7, 2023, at home with his beloved wife of 22 years, Rhonda Moore.

Dana was born on January 31, 1942, at Macon County Hospital and was adopted at birth by Homer and Mildred Moore of Cerro Gordo. He graduated from Cerro Gordo High School in 1960, and went on to marry Leah Morrell of Moweaqua on October 13, 1962. Together they raised two children.

After Leah’s passing on July 13, 1999, Dana married Rhonda Hurley on August 8, 2001, and she survives. Also surviving are his son, Lennie (Mari) Moore of Murrayville; his son-in-law, Brian Hilvety of Moweaqua; his stepchildren, Lonny (Kir) Hurley of Portland, Ore., Anna (Matt) Sanders of Moweaqua; his grandchildren, Brianna Hilvety of Moweaqua, Mariah Hilvety of Moweaqua, Hayden (Kilee Smith) Moore of Bettendorf, Iowa, Brennan Moore of Murrayville, Brooks Moore of Murrayville; his step-grandchildren, Mesa Hurley of Portland, Ore., Sarah Sanders of Moweaqua. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife; and his daughter, Tammy Hilvety.

In high school, Dana enjoyed sports, especially football and track. He also enjoyed spending time with his horse and his 1955 Chevy. Dana joined the Marine Corps Reserves in 1961 and served until 1967. He began his career at Firestone in Decatur in 1962, and retired in 1995, after 33 years of service.

Dana was known for keeping a meticulous yard and garden although Rhonda did most of the garden work. He loved sitting outside and enjoyed looking at the flowers, hummingbirds, and all of the wildlife. He always loved outside activities, which included hiking, elk and pheasant hunting, fishing, skeet and trap shooting. He supported Pheasants Forever, Ducks Unlimited, NRA and SCI. He could always be found at Pheasants Forever and Ducks Unlimited banquets.

He and Rhonda truly enjoyed traveling together. They took many trips around the country and some of their favorites include Rocky Mountain National Park, Glacier National Park, Yellowstone, Grand Tetons, Custer State Park, Flaming River Gorge, the UP of Michigan, Table Rock Lake, Land between the Lakes, and Starved Rock State Park. Their longest trip was a journey to Alaska where they took 2 weeks to drive there seeing all of the sites along the way and then staying for 3 months in Fairbanks, Alaska, where they ventured out all over Alaska.

Over the years, you could find him hanging out at Rader’s Sporting Goods and the bowling alley in Moweaqua along with Wendell’s Restaurant for pie. Lately, his favorite spot was Panera Bread in Decatur, where he developed some very strong friendships. His favorite spot to catch dinner was the The Wagon restaurant in Decatur and Yoder’s in Arthur.

He loved music, especially oldies and contemporary Christian. He regularly attended church at New Beginnings Church of God in Decatur.

He had a passion for playing pranks on people and loved to joke around with everyone. He was quick to lend a hand to anyone needing help and he never wanted anything in return or even a pat on the back. He loved being invested with young people and helping them grow. Which showed greatly when it came to his grandchildren. He loved to brag on them, be around them or was glad to do anything they might need. He was truly a great husband, father and grandfather. If he could be remembered for one thing, it was “being a funny guy who made everyone he met laugh.” I think he accomplished that.

Burial will be held at a later date.

Memorials can be made to St Jude’s or New Beginnings Church of God in Decatur, in lieu of flowers.

Arrangements are being handled by Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.