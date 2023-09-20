Big plays doom Warriors

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola produced more than enough offense but came up short on the other side of the ball giving up four big plays that resulted in points culminating in a 53-34 loss to a very athletic Farmington squad. The visiting Farmers blew open a shootout late with a pair of long runs to secure the non-conference victory.

Tuscola shot off the first fireworks on the opening drive on a few big plays of their own culminating in a 26-yard scoring strike from senior Jordan Quinn to junior Parker James. Keller Beachy split the uprights on the point after attempt giving the black a 7-0 advantage. Farmington followed with a score following a blocked punt and a long ball of their own moving in front with a pair of scores to make it 12-7 visitors at the end of the first. They hit another big ball early in the second to add to their lead 18-7 before Quinn went in on an 11-yard run closing the gap to four with under 5-minutes to play in the first quarter. Another Farmer score put the Warriors on their heels heading into the breakdown by twelve 26-14.

Farmington opened the third the way they ended the second pushing the lead to twenty 34-14 on the first drive of the second half. This time however the Warriors answered with a 12-yard TD pass from Quinn to senior tight end Brady Cain pulling the hometown boys back to within striking distance 34-21. Quinn found Austin Cummings next on a 24-yard scoring strike on the final drive of the third frame narrowing the lead to six 34-28 entering the final stanza.

The momentum was short lived as the Farmers quarterback pulled it on an option play and scampered 60-yards to pay dirt giving them yet another double-digit advantage. Quinn refused to lose once more, taking to the air for points hitting Cummings on a 30-yard pass over the top of the defense once more pulling Tuscola to within six of the lead 40-34. That however is when the comeback attempt came to end as Farmington struck twice on two long runs to end the suspense.

Quinn led the way on the ground for Tuscola gaining 79-yards on 24-carries while connecting on 26 of 46 through the air for 354-yards accounting for 433-total yards. Cummings was the leading receiver with a career best 14-catches for 234-yards while Nate Thomason, Dylan Graves and Jayden Connor all grabbed 3 Quinn passes out of the air for a combined 76-yards. Thomason was tops on the tackle chart with 10, followed by Cummings who secured 7-stops, all solo tackles. Draven Warner was one back with 6, including one for loss.