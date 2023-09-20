Back in the Day- 9/13/23

10 years ago

Sept. 25, 2013

A “loop” railroad track was completed at Cargill. The track allowed Cargill access to the CSX railroad line.

The TCHS Drama Club’s fall production was “A Journey Through Tine: Celebrating 100 Years of Theatre.” The Choral Department’s fall funraiser variety show raised money to go toward a new stage curtain.

Warrior’s Eric Ponder won the Tuscola Classic with a 38 second victory in a career best 15:18. Emma Henderson turned in another of her best times of the year on the cross country course with a time of 20 minutes and 43 seconds. Lady Warriors volleyball had a rough week puttimng their record from 4-1 to 5-5. The football team suffered a loss, as well, against Monticello 30-7.

20 years ago

Sept. 16, 2003

Tuscola Fire Department volunteer firefighters Phil Bosch, Todd Bosch, Jim Heath, and Mike Yusko were chosen as recipients of the Cabot Corporation Foundation 2003 Community Champion award. This award honors dedicated and talented employees who provide outstanding service to their communities through volunteer efforts.

Katie Hatfield was hired as the new outreach worker for the Tuscola school district. Her position was somewhat unique, combining elements of the former guidance counselor position with other duties, such as attendance issues.

Morris “Doc” Gailey and Joe Wills were presented 50-year pins at a Tuscola Masonic Lodge meeting last month. Master Myron Pangburn made the presentation.

The Tuscola football team used a strong running game in the second half and a stingy defense to hand the East Central Panthers their first loss of the season. Stan Wienke’s Warriors rallied from a 6-0 halftime lead to score four unanswered touchdowns, upending the visitors 32-0 at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Stadium.

30 years ago

Sept. 14, 1993

Steve Hilgendorf was one of 11 members of the Public Liasion Committee, a group put together by the IHSA to provide the general public with a means of having a direct impact on both IHSA rules and other activities. Hilgendorf’s two-year term would expire in 1995.

Former Tuscola resident Heidi Huber was appearing in Keith Reddin’s “Life and Limb” at the Greenview Arts Center in Chicago. Huber played the wife of a Korean War veteran who lost an arm in the war.

The Warriors took advantage of Villa Grove turnovers and other mistakes to post a 22-6 non-conference victory and level their season record to one win and one loss.

The Lady Warriors evened their volleyball season record to 3-3 after defeating Arcola and Villa Grove last week, but then dropped three straight matches Saturday at University High School in Normal.

40 years ago

Sept. 20, 1983

The initial meeting of the Tuscola chapter of Ducks Unlimited was a real “honker,” with more than 250 guests making it one of the outstanding social events of the year. It netted more than $5,000 for the group. Winner of the Browning dinner gun raffled off was Dave Dietrich of Tuscola.

The TCHS 1983 Homecoming king and queen candidates included Dena Pickett, Leigh Ann Wilcox, Chris Maggio, Jada Johnson, Gigi Snyder, Justin Walker, Jim Clark, Brent Johns, Steve Bates, and Brett Winn.

Mr. and Mrs. Charles Rairden of rural Arcola were announcing the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter Julie to John Mills of Arcola, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Mills of Arcola. The couple was planning an October 21 wedding.

Running cross country for Tuscola High School this year were Jeff Davis, Bumper Ferguson, April Hanner, Scott Hines, Jim Nayonis, Mark Pankau, Bob Davis, Mark Kohlbecker, Bob Kennedy, and Anna Boyce.

Defense was the Tuscola Warriors’ game Friday night as they defeated the Villa Grove Blue Devils 13-7 at Villa Grove. Of the 48 minutes played, 34:13 belonged to the Tuscola defense, which forced five VG fumbles, two turnovers, one interception, and threw them for losses more than half a dozen times.

50 years ago

Sept. 13, 1973

A Douglas County grand jury returned a seven-count indictment against Linda Coslet in the death of her husband, Jackie. The grand jury also returned a charge of concealing a homicide against Linda K. Wilhelm and Cecil Preston Hendrickson, Jr.

Eight-year-old Amy Ellington, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Ellington, won the springer spaniel puppy given away by Tuscola National Bank during Old Fashioned Days. Shelly Maggio, age 14, was the lucky winner of a diamond pendant given away by Aldridge Jewelry.

Dennis Dietrich was appointed to the post of city electrical inspector, at a salary of $75 per month plus $25 expanse allowance.

Magnificent defense rescued a shaky Warrior offense on Friday as Tuscola squeezed past Marshall, 6-2, in the 1973 opener. The game’s lone touchdown came with 4:25 remaining in the first period when Tuscola QB Steve Sanderson sneaked across from a foot out to climax a 31-yard march.

Ken Snyder of Tuscola was the first-place winner of the first Tuscola Review football contest, involving games played Sept. 7. Snyder had 11 of the 12 winners picked—his only miss the Monticello game, which went to Clinton, 12-6.