Wilma White

Wilma Jean White, 92, of Atwood, passed away at 3:35 p.m. on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at Arthur Home.

Graveside services were held Thursday, September 7, in the Mackville Cemetery in Atwood. The Rev. Mike Drake officiated. The Edwards Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.

Wilma was born on March 13, 1931, in Douglas County. She was a daughter of Herman John and Theresa (Moody) Korte. She married John Burton White on June 2, 1951, at the Zion United Church of Christ in Rural Arthur. He passed away on December 26, 2019.

She is survived by three sons, John White and his wife Terri of Sun City, Ariz., Tom White and his wife Lesa of Atwood, and Greg White and his wife Jalane of Tuscola; a daughter-in-law, Jan (White) Russell of Caddo Mills, Texas; grandchildren, Melissa (Tom) Ramsey of Stamping Ground, Ky., Kelson White of Broomfield, Colo., Samantha White of Chatham, Justin (Jackie) White of Lufkin, Texas, Brittany (Justin) Bolton of Dallas, Texas, Jordan (Paige) White of Overland Park, Kan., Tyler (Nicole) White of Tuscola, and Tobey (Stephanie) White of Tuscola; great-grandchildren, Madison Barb of Lexington, Ky., Jackson Coffey of Stamping Ground, Ky., Gehrig and Lake White of Lufkin, Texas, Penelope Bolton of Dallas, Texas, Lainey and Winnie White of Overland Park, Kan., Myla White of Tuscola and Callahan White of Tuscola.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one son, Tim White; one grandson, Sean White; and a daughter-in-law, Kathy White.

Wilma was a 1949 graduate of Arthur High School. She attended nursing school.

She worked as a clerk at the Atwood IGA, and she worked at the Atwood Meat Locker. She also had worked at Arthur Foods where she decorated cakes after she had formal training in cake decoration.

Wilma was a member of the Zion United Church of Christ in Arthur.

She enjoyed quilting, doing puzzles, crafts, and crocheting.

Memorials were made to the United Church of Atwood for the baptismal.