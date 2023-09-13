Warrior spikers gaining momentum

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s volleyball team has had a rough start to the season experiencing some growing pains but this past week they got better every time they tool the floor capping off a 5-match week at the Salt Fork Round Robin. Coach Emily Griswell’s squad is starting to gel up front utilizing outside hitters Zoey Thomason and Sydney Moss to fuel their offense.

The Lady Warriors broke into the win column in their 2nd match of the day Saturday downing Ridgeview in straight sets 25-23, 25-13. Moss banged out 8-kills in the front row while delivering 7-service points, including 3-aces. Thomason was next up with 6-kills, then came Emily Czerwonka with 3. Ava Rauguth and Czerwonka fed the front row delivering 11 and 6-assists respectively. Addisyn Pettry was big in the backcourt diving her way to 8-digs. Reese Davis also was strong on defense adding 5-digs to the totals.

Tuscola opened the day with a two game loss to Arthur Christian and ended it with a back and forth three game shootout with the Salt Fork. Tuscola took game one against the hosts and twice had match point in game two before falling to the Storm 25-20, 26-28, 12-15. Defense ruled the court in the finale as Czerwonka and Davis both tallied 16-digs apiece. Pettry joined in adding 7-digs to her season stat sheet while Carly Ochs and Brady Stahler each donated 6-saves to the cause. Seven players in all recorded at least one kill with the offense starting to share the ball.

“Our day started off slow, but they got better as the day progressed,” commented the coach. “It was a very hot day and the girls worked really hard, they just couldn’t pull off a win that last match. I’m proud of the way they have worked together this season so far, and I’m looking forward to seeing where the rest of the season takes them.”

The Warriors dropped a pair of mid week non-conference skirmishes to Villa Grove and a very good Unity team. Moss led all in the 3-game battle verse VG accounting for 8-kills and 4-blocks. Natalie Hastings had 3-blocks at the net and 6-digs on defense. Czerwonka fed the offense from her setter position and was also strong at the service line recording 4-aces but it was her defense that set her apart. Four players wearing the black and gold hit the double-digit plateau in the save column and Czerwonka was at top of the list notching 20-digs. Next up was Davis with 14, then Thomason with 14 and Pettry with 11.