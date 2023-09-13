Villa Grove Sports Wrap

By Tony Hooker

Girls golf

Win Home match

Medalist Ella Schweighart’s 43 led the Blue Devils to a 209-266 home win over Arcola-Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond at Tri City CC on August 31. Logan Lillard shot a 48, Addie Wilson fired a 53, and Lila Thompson Burton’s 65 rounded out the VGHS score sheet.

Boys golf

Finish 3rd at home match

Karder Kirkman led the VG effort, firing a 44 and teammate Cole Price backed him with a 45 as the Blue Devils finished 3rd, behind AALAH and Central A&M at a home match on August 31. Cooper Price and Jackson Smith rounded out the VGHS scoring by firing matching 57’s.

Volleyball

Tame Warriors

The Blue Devils overran Tuscola on August 29, winning 23-25, 25-18, 27-25 behind 11 kills from Jobella Crafton. Alexis Cassano hammered down 8 kills of her own, and Kayln Cordes passed out 22 assists. Piper Kiser keyed the second set win by serving up 10 straight winners.

Fall to BHRA

Villa Grove dropped a straight set decision to Bismarck Henning Rossville Alvin on August 31, falling 25-23, 25-18.

Cross Country

Run 10th at Cow Chip Classic

Kurt Zimmerman toured the 3-mile pasture circuit in 17:08.3 to finish 4th in the venerable run. Freshman Logan Hauersperger ran 52nd, finishing in just under 20 minutes at 19:58. Eamon Reedy ran 80th and Owen Kneer finished in 88th place with a time of 21:58.

Football

Jousted by Knights

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond pounded out 361 yards on the ground as they defeated Villa Grove 43-35 on September 2nd. VG, who fell behind 43-15 after 3 quarters, fought back valiantly in the 4th, As Layne Rund connected with Brady Clodfelder on touchdown passes of 28 and 66 yards. Braydon Dowler had a 65-yard interception return to make things get a little dicey for the hosts. Overall, Rund was 12 of 24 for 190 yards, and two touchdowns. He also was the victim of a bad luck interception when his pass caromed off his intended target and into the hands of a waiting ALAH defender. Hunter Butts led the VG ground game, pounding out 73 yards on 12 carries. Clodfelder also had 32 yards and a 1 yd TD on 3 carries for the Blue Devils. Clodfelder led all receivers, hauling in 7 catches for 151 yards. Gunner Cline tallied two receptions for 21 yards from his running back position. Defensively, Noah Wilcoxen had 6 solos and 5 assists for a total of 11 tackles. Butts had 8 stops and Kyler Williams tallied 6. Parker Knierim numbered 3.5 tackles for loss amongst his 6 stops as well.

JH cross country

Strong showing at Chrisman Cow Chip Classic

Reece Vandeventer was the 2nd fastest 5th grade finisher at the Cow Chip Classic, ran on Friday, September 1.

JH softball

Scalped by Indians

Kenna Koeberlein went 2 for 2 with a double, an RBI and 2 runs scored, but it wasn’t enough as VGJH dropped a 20-5 decision to Neoga on August 28. Amijah Riggleman went 2-2 with a pair of runs scored as well. Maggi Clodfelder took the loss, giving up 11 earned runs while striking out 5.

Tame Timberwolves

Kinleigh Pellum went 2 for 3 with a double and 4 RBIs to lead VG to an 11-1 win over Okaw Valley on August 29. Kenna Koeberlein, Maggi Clodfelder, and Riayn Cisna each scored twice for the Blue Devils.

Clodfelder picked up the win, allowing just 1 run on 2 hits while fanning 10 in 5 innings.

Scratched by Wildcats

The Blue Devils dropped a 14-0 decision to Westville on August 30, managed only two baserunners on hit by pitches and fanning 13 times.