Villa Grove Community Center slated for November

The Villa Grove City Council met Aug. 28 for a regular meeting.

Mayor Cassandra Eversole-Gunter called the role at 6:09 p.m. and found that Alderman Matthew Pangburn and Chief of Police Robert Rea were absent.

The Council then heard from Administrator Jacki Athey, who noted that she had found the economic development conference to be filled with ideas and information that she will be able to use in the future for the city. She also noted that she and Jessica are in the middle of planning for the future, and that she was beginning to work on future tax levies and the 2025 budget.

Recreation Director Bethany Surowka then made her report, noting that the rooftop units had been installed, and that the building would be enclosed in about three weeks, which would allow the interior to be completed. They continue to eye the end of November as a potential completion date. She also said that she’s in the process of planning an open house event for some time before the holidays. Finally, she stated that she had recently signed an extension of the intergovernmental agreement between the city of Villa Grove and the school district. The extension is good through 2026.

Marc Mixell then made his report, stating that road repairs were ongoing. He also noted that storm cleanup was complete, and that the water meter replacement project was going well, with different crews coming to town for different phases of the project. Finally, he noted that the tree removal project had been postponed and that there were 14 or 15 trees that are scheduled for removal.

The Council then approved an ordinance which sets the FY 2024 budget and then approved Athey’s attendance at the treasurer training institute to be held in November.