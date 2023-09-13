Tuscola golf keeps on swinging away

By Lenny Sementi

Addison Ring and the Lady Warrior golfers had a week off due to the heat Mother nature delivered but that did slow them down they picked right back up where they left off firing away at the local competition. They opened the week on Monday August 28th with a win at a home quadrangular, then got some revenge at Monticello on Wednesday before closing with a 2nd place effort at home falling only to a very good Mt. Zion squad at Ironhorse Golf Club on Thursday.

“It was a busy week for us with three matches, but the girls handled it well.” Stated the coach. “I’m really proud of how the girls are playing. Some of them are starting to hit their stride and it’s been fun watching their games come together. Addyson has been my number one since the first week, and she has started to piece it all together. Each match she is getting better and better. She has been a great role model and player for the younger girls to look up to. I’ve been pleasantly surprised by Lanie Yantis the past couple weeks as well. As a sophomore she came in as a new player and she has really started to get after it. I believe Yantis will be a player to watch towards the end of the season and as she finishes out her high school career.”

Ring was Medalist on Monday in the win over ALAH/Arcola, Oakwood and Fisher carding a 53. Zoey Thomason was shot off her occupying the 2nd spot. Addisyn Pettry was the 3rd scorer for coach Laney Banta and Isabelle Sturts was the 4th while Lainey Yantis and Christy Kerner were the alternates.

Thomson and Ring both went low at Monticello with a 47 and 48 respectively as the Warriors avenged a loss from earlier in the season. Pettry was the three with a 55 while Sturts was the four and Yantis the first alternate. Tuscola was a near miss playing without Thomason on Thursday in quad with Mt. Zion, Altamont and marshal. Ring again collected medalist honors with a 51. Sturts was the next scorer, followed by Yantis and Jocelyn Ford.

“As we’re entering the second half of the season I’m looking forward to seeing how they choose to progress from here” Banta commented. “With Conference and Regional’s around the corner, it’s important for the girls to get into the right mindset and trust their game. I believe they have the ability to bring home some wins, as a team and as individuals, I just need them to start believing in that achievement too.”