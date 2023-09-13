Clinton A. “Tony” Poynter, 63, of Bourbon, passed away at 7:19 a.m. on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

Visitation was held Monday, September 11, at the Edwards Funeral Home, Arcola. Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 12, at the funeral home. Pastor Dave Dolan and Paster Matt McGregor officiated. Burial was in the Bourbon Cemetery in Bourbon.

Tony was born on October 12, 1959, in Decatur. He was a son of Clinton A. and Ada L. (Troyer) Poynter. He married Darla Honn on December 26, 2013, in Fernandina Beach, Fla.

He is survived by his wife, Darla of Bourbon; two children, Christine Poynter of Goodman, Mo., and Caleb Poynter and his significant other, Kristin of Kingsland, Ga.; three stepchildren, Erica Campbell and her husband Paul of St. Joseph, Jason Tabb and his wife Lisa of Catlin, and Lindsey Nguyen and her husband Chris of Chesapeake, Va.; two grandchildren, Tabyn Pyles of Exeter, Mo., and Chase Robbins of Neosho, Mo.; five step-grandchildren, Shelby and Taylor Campbell of St. Joseph, Henry Tabb of Catlin, and Audrey and Jonathan Nguyen of Chesapeake, Va.; his brother, Wallace Dale Poynter and his wife Pennie of Villa Grove; two nephews, Wes Poynter and his wife Kaneesha of Westmount, Ben Poynter and his wife Nicole of Fairview, Ore.; great-nieces and nephews, Lincoln and Amara Poynter of Westmount, and Kailas Poynter of Fairview, Ore.; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many good friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Tony was a 1977 graduate of Arthur High School.

He worked at MasterBrand Cabinets in Arthur for over 36 years. He had a side gig working for Jamaica Pyrotechnics for many years, helping with firework displays all over Illinois. He loved every minute of it.

Tony was a member of New Life Church in Sullivan.

Tony enjoyed deer hunting, riding his motorcycle, camping, and traveling. He and Darla especially enjoyed the trip they took to Japan to see Caleb while he was in the U.S. Navy stationed at Sasebeo, Japan.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.