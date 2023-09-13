Jon “Skip” Kibler, 85, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2023, at SBL Health Center in Mattoon. He was born May 2, 1938, in Tuscola, the son of John D. Kibler and Jeannette (Cook) Kibler. He married his high school sweetheart, Sally Adkins, on March 4, 1962, in Charleston.

Skip leaves his loving family, wife Sally Kibler of Arcola; daughter, Mindy (Shawn) Mallady of Danville; son, Jeff (Lori) Kibler of Wausau, Wis.; grandchildren, Jackson, Kevin and Carter Mallady, Caroline and Emily Kibler. He was preceded in death by daughter, Tamara Sue Kibler; his parents; and sisters, Susan and Sheryl Synder.

Skip graduated from Charleston High School Class of 1956 and continued his education at the University of Illinois. At the U of I, he was part of the track and field team and a member of the Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity. With a degree in Ag Economics, he returned to Arcola, to run the family farm.

Skip made numerous contributions to the Arcola community through his dedicated service. He held the position of President at both the Arcola Foundation and the Arcola Public Library, where he devotedly served for an impressive 32 years. His leadership during this period was marked by the successful oversight of a building expansion project, resulting in the facility’s size doubling to better serve the community.

In addition to his commitments in the public sphere, Skip also lent his expertise as a farmer to the Arcola Grain Elevator board. Furthermore, he contributed spiritually as an ordained elder, offering his guidance and support to the Arcola Presbyterian Church. Skip’s multifaceted service undoubtedly left a lasting and positive impact on the community of Arcola.

Skip cherished several passions throughout his life, with none shining more brightly than what he called the “Four ‘Fs’” – Faith, Family, Farming, and his unwavering support for the Fighting Illini!

A visitation was held Monday, September 11, at the Shrader Funeral Home in Arcola. A Celebration of Life service was held Tuesday, September 12, at the Arcola Presbyterian Church. Burial followed in the Arcola Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to The Arcola Public Library or the Arcola Presbyterian Church. Online condolences for the family may be shared at www.hilligossshraderfh.com.