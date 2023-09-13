Sid Shanks

Sidney F. Shanks, 86, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Sid was born to Frank and Marjorie (Galey) Shanks on September 8, 1936, in Crawfordsville, Ind. He married Martha (Marty) Ehrie on July 8, 1956, in Waveland, Ind.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marty Shanks; four children, Marcia Riggs, Michael (Cathy) Shanks, Sharon (Dave) Jackson, and Mark (Joni) Shanks; two grandchildren that he and Marty helped raise, Nick (Denise) Shanks and Andrew Frank (Adri) Shanks; 15 grandchildren, Darin (Gail) Riggs, Matthew (Caroline) Riggs, Megan (Geoff) Desmond, Kristin (Michael) Cherwa, Michelle (Zack) Vaughn, Adam Shanks, Cassandra Shanks, Cameron Shanks, ColtIn Shanks, Caleb Shanks, Chloe Shanks, Jason (Ashley Apgar) Wienke, Erin (Kasten Riedle) Shanks, Alex (Liz) Shanks and Stefanie (Matt) Shasteen; 22 great-grandchildren; one sister, Isobel Arbin; and three nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Stephen Shanks; and a granddaughter, Cydney Shanks.

Much of Sid’s life surrounded four of his greatest loves: family, food, fishing, and faith. His wife and family were his pride and joy and he especially loved big get togethers where as many as 50 – 60 family members took over his home and filled it with love, laughter, and chaos. Watching kids and grandkids learn to fish or make pizzas or get their first jobs made him happy. He was a living example of kindness, generosity, honesty, hard work, and self-discipline and was very proud of his kids’ and grandkids’ many careers and accomplishments.

Sid turned his love for food into a successful career — starting a small pizza company in Villa Grove in 1971 with a $3,000 loan and turning it into a thriving business that includes five Monicals franchise stores. He loved that multiple family members have worked or still work in the business, including most recently, a fourth-generation pizza maker.

Sid’s love for fishing was well known with many of his closest friends throughout life being fishing buddies. For years while he was able, he caught, cleaned, and delivered fish to many older folks who could no longer fish for themselves.

Sid had a strong Christian faith and was a generous supporter of his church. He loved being part of the Villa Grove community and supported the school system and students and athletes through donations and scholarships. He loved sharing his business success with others in need. Sid and Marty were avid Illini football and basketball fans and enjoyed attending games with friends and business associates.

A visitation was held Tuesday, September 5, at the Villa Grove United Methodist Church. The funeral service was the following day (Wednesday, September 6) at the Villa Grove Methodist Church; pastor Jon Brashear officiated. Burial followed at the Centennial Cemetery in Villa Grove.

Memorial donations may be made to the Villa Grove United Methodist Church or to the Villa Grove High School Scholarship Fund.