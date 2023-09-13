Scott Prows

Scott Ray Prows, 59, of Arthur, formerly of Arcola, passed away at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at his residence.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 17, at the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main St., Arcola. Pastor John Stewart will officiate. A celebration to honor Scott’s life will be held following the service at Back Alley Saloon in Arcola.

Scott was born on July 18, 1964, in Mattoon. He was the son of Junior and Linda Lou (Beals) Prows.

He is survived by his sister, Shelly Swearingen (Andy Wilson) of Mattoon; several good friends, a couple being Dave Jent and his wife Lisa, and Kenny Schrock all of Arthur.

He graduated from Arcola High School in 1982 and went on to attend Joliet Jr. College.

Scott’s career spanned several companies. He worked diligently for Jack Spar at the Humboldt Bin Company and Schrock’s Cabinet Factory in Arthur. Later on, he joined Zexel Corporation in Arcola. He most recently worked at CHI for 16 years.

Scott had a vibrant social life. Spending time with his buddies was one of his favorite pastimes. He was an avid Illini sports fan and held season tickets to Illinois Football games. The thrill of cheering on his favorite team from the stands brought him immense happiness. Additionally, he proudly boasted his loyalty to the Chicago Cubs.

One of Scott’s proudest accomplishments was his prowess on the bowling lanes. He had a natural talent for the game and achieved several perfect games of 300.