Sandy Carr

Sandra (Sandy) Kay Carr went to meet her Lord and Savior on August 29, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born October 27, 1941, in Franklin County, to Ronald and Leota Grayhem. She married John Swartz in 1960, and they had three daughters together.

She was a faithful long-time member of Atwood Christian Church, where she met and married George (Herb) Carr in 1998. He preceded her in death in 2005. Sandy had many hobbies through the years but her main passions were her family and friends, her faith/church, watching Illini basketball and baking/decorating cupcakes for her cupcake business that she started up shortly after retiring in 2010 from her 25-year career with Carle Clinic.

Sandy is survived by her daughters, Tami (Gary) Hammond of Arthur, Ginger Swartz of Arthur, April Ashworth of Atwood; and stepson, Doug (Jackie) Carr of Monticello. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren (including Herb’s), Casey Evans of Atwood, Nick Hammond of Arthur, Christina Serrano of Corona Calif., Holly Kauffman of Arcola, Ben Swartz of Carlyle, Lyndsi McEachern of Effingham, Travis Peake of Monticello, Aaron (Trisha) Carr of Monticello, and Ethan (Sophia) Carr of Wesfield, Ind.; and she cherished a combined total of 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Herb; her parents; as well as her grandson, Christopher McGuire, and great-grandson, Jaxson Clark, who both went on to Heaven without ever taking a breath here on this earth.

A memorial service to honor Sandy was held Tuesday, September 5, at Atwood Christian Church, with the Reverend Don Gerkin officiating. Burial followed in Mackville Cemetery, Atwood. Visitation was held prior to the service at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the Atwood Christian Church. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Atwood, was entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.