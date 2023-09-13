Ruth F. Goad, 84, of Garrett, passed away at 3:16 a.m. Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

Graveside services were held Tuesday morning, September 12, at the Cartwright Cemetery, rural Tuscola. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.

Ruth was born January 26, 1939, in Tuscola, the daughter of George and Ethel Pigg Mayer. She married Ronald L. Goad on February 23, 1958, in Tuscola. He preceded her in death on April 21, 2012.

Survivors include three sons, Terry Goad of Garrett, Edward Goad and wife Sandy of Mattoon, and Douglas Goad and wife Suzie of rural Tuscola; daughter, Donna Goad of Garrett; four grandchildren, JW Jacobs, Jessica (Terry) Nale, Jeremy Jacobs and Travis Evans; two step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, Ronnie Jacobs, Cooper Jacobs and Oakley Jacobs; several step great-grandchildren; several step great-great-grandchildren; sister, Rosie Crowder of Tuscola; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her step-granddaughter, Julie Williams; brothers, Wayne Mayer and Bill Mayer; and a sister, Catherine Stewart.

Ruth retired from Littelfuse in Arcola. She was a member of the Marrioreatte Rebekah Lodge #347 in Arthur, where she held various offices. She was a member of the Tuscola United Church of Christ. Ruth enjoyed knitting.

The family would like to thank the Carle 6th floor ICU staff for all the excellent care given to Ruth during her stay there.

Memorials donations are suggested to the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight, 57 Country Place, Springfield, IL 62703. Online condolences may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.