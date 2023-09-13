Romine’s football crew celebrates new look

By Lenny Sementi

Coach Andy Romine’s Tuscola football team celebrated in more ways than one this past Friday evening. The Warriors came out on the right side of the scoreboard and what a scoreboard and celebration it was as Romine’s crew christened facility upgrades to Memorial field in a 49-30 shootout victory over a good Carlyle squad. The new massive video board in the west end zone stood tall and the new lights surrounding the field shined bright and flashed each all seven times the Warriors reached the end zone.

Add a new press box and home bleachers as well as larger sections of bleachers for the black pack, the band and the visiting fans and you had an atmosphere that most 1A-2A programs would be envious. And an overall environment that was electric all night long. “Our players are very lucky to have facilities like this and they know it,” stated Romine. “They came out strong and took over a close game in the second half.”

The visitors were the first to put numbers up on the new video board scoring on the 3rd play from scrimmage on a 51-yards scamper and followed that up with a 2-point conversion to take and early 8-0 advantage. Tuscola responded with a few chunk plays of their own on the ensuing drive and Dylan Graves punched one from 4-yards and Keller Beachy’s drove the point after through the uprights pulling the Warriors to within one of the visitors 8-7. Graves went in again a few minutes later on another 4-yard run and Beachy converted again putting the Warriors in front 14-8.

Then it was Carlyle’s turn pulling it even at 14’s with a run off the right side. The shootout continued only this time it was Parker James who punched the black and golds ticket on a 9-yard run as time expired in a combined 35-point first frame putting the Warriors in front 21-14 heading to the 2nd.

The two squads traded possessions before both found the promise land again right before halftime. Carlyle scored force moving in front by one before the Warriors turned the light show with a 3rd Graves touchdown this time on a 15-yard jaunt Tuscola in front 28-22 going into the break.

Quarterback Jordan Quinn fueled the Warrior fire in the 3rd quarter diving one in from a yard out before finding fellow senior Austin Cummings on a 40-yard scoring strike giving Tuscola some breathing room. Both teams. Carlyle answered again with a score of their own but Quinn quickly closed the door scoring on a 12-yard run to solidify the victory 49-30.

The Warriors ran for 276 yards on 37-carries with Cumming leading the way. The speedy back gained 111-yards on just 9-attempts. He also grabbed a pair of balls out of air for 59-yards. Graves was next up with 83-yards on the ground on 13-carries, then came Quinn who toted it 9 times for 54-yards. He also connected on 4-passes for 109-yards and a touchdown. James hauled in 1-pass for 37-yards and Brady Cain converted a big first down on a screenplay for 24-yards late in the contest. Thomason capped off the ground game posting 19-yards on 4-carries to the stat line.

Cummings was the big gun on the defensive side of the ball accounting for 10-tackles. Thomason, Graves and Nate Hudson joined in the fun donating 7-tackles each to the cause as did Draven Warner. Inside linebackers Caden Russo and Cain got in a few shots securing 5-stops apiece.

Romine again commented about the upgrades and the atmosphere they created following the game as well as the teams play. “What a great game. The whole thing was awesome our guys fed off the crowd and environment. Offense was good from the start and defense grew up as the game moved along.”