Patty Tyler

Patty J. Tyler, 93, of Homer, passed peacefully with her family by her side at 8:21 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

There was a memorial service on Monday, July 24, at Homer Funeral and Cremation Services, Homer. Pastor Raymie Gordon officiated. Burial of cremated remains will take place at G.A.R. Cemetery in Homer.

Patty was born July 30, 1929, in Homer, the daughter of Melvin and Vesta Myers Hillard. She married Wesley W. Tyler on September 9, 1950, in Fairmount. He preceded her in death on May 14, 2007.

Survivors include three sons, Tom Tyler and Terry Tyler of Homer and Ted Tyler of Colorado; and three grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by three sisters and one brother.

Patty was a member of Homer United Congregational Church and Homer American Legion Auxiliary. She graduated from Homer High School in 1946. Patty was a daycare provider for many years, was a CNA at Mercy Hospital and a clerk at IGA. She enjoyed watching birds, golfing, bowling, and fishing with her husband. She had many pets that she loved as family. Patty volunteered from 2007-2012 at the Danville VA hospital after her husband passed there. She was a Homer and then Heritage school sports fan and a longtime Cardinals fan.

Memorials can be made to Homer United Congregational Church, 201 N. Main Street in Homer.