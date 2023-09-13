Pat Madigan

Patrick Otto Madigan, 85, of Longview, passed away on August 31, 2023, at home on the family farm after spending the day surrounded by his family. Pat was born July 2, 1938, to Paul J. and Marie L. (Struck) Madigan at Mercy Hospital in Urbana.

Pat graduated from Villa Grove High School in 1956. While in high school, Pat earned many honors on the football field. He was captain of the 1955 VG Blue Devils football team, listed on the Okaw Valley All Star Team, All Area Team and Honorable Mention All State at Tackle. He attended the University of Miami for two years, then was called home to run the family farm with his brother Phil for the next 60 years before retiring and enjoying the winter months in Florida with his brother Dave and life partner, Deb Brooks.

Pat believed in leaving this world a better place than he found it. He encouraged his family and friends to do the same by being actively involved in their community. Pat served his community as a longtime member of the Longview volunteer fire department, a member of the Longview Civil Defense team, and a local Boy Scout leader. He was the Raymond Township Republican precinct committeeman and a member of the Champaign County Republican Central Committee. Pat served as the Raymond Township Drainage Supervisor. He also served on the Board of Directors for Villa Grove Bancshares, Inc. Pat was an avid outdoorsman with memberships in Ducks Unlimited and Pheasants Forever. He shared his love of hunting and wildlife conservation with his children and grandchildren.

Pat lived the farmer’s life and always worried that he shorted the family of his time. What he didn’t realize is that we cherished our time sitting on tailgates eating supper with him, spending hours riding shotgun in the John Deere tractors and one “junk” IH tractor, learning to drive grain trucks and watching the augers and corn crib elevator buckets move the grain that he and Uncle Phil had poured their heart and soul into for years. His dedication to his family and the family farm were appreciated by us all. As the family celebrates Pat’s life, they wish for all who knew him to raise a glass of Jack and Pepsi with “not much ice” in his honor to toast a long life well lived.

Pat is survived by his life partner, Deb Brooks of Champaign; his children, Erin (Phil) Partenheimer of Newman, Michael (Sinéad) Madigan of Urbana, and Mary (Mark) Richars of Newton; grandchildren, Audrey (Tony) Cler of Royal, Meta (Amanda Hodges) Partenheimer of Boston, Emilie (Jonathan) Simon of Star Prairie, Wis., Anna (Hayden) Fiedler of Clayton, Ohio, Grace Madigan of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Eisla Madigan of Urbana, Will (Lexy) Richars of Newton and Kate Richars of Little Rock, Ark.; great grandsons, Emmet and Chase Cler; and his brothers, Phil (Sue) Madigan of Villa Grove and Dave (Carol) Madigan of Champaign.

Pat was preceded in death by his parents; and his former wife and mother of his children, Myrna J. Madigan. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Family Service of Champaign County, 405 S State St., Champaign, IL 61820. https://www.famservcc.org/donate.