My Personal Side

By Craig Hastings

There’s been an increasing amount of discussion concerning the age of our elected officials; at least at the federal level. This discussion all started with the obvious gradual decline of President Biden when he speaks to the American citizens on television. Two years ago the right laughed at him for something they called “gaffs”. As time moved on and President Biden made more public appearances it became obvious to everyone willing to admit it anyway, that the President was in mental decline. For some time now when President Biden misspeaks or completely loses his train of thought mid sentence, the majority of both the left and right recognize that this president is in cognitive decline. A lot of us have witnessed this very decline in our own family members and it’s a horrible thing to witness. I think it’s a terrible situation when the President’s own wife and children stand by and let this happen all for the cause of “The Party”. I’ve become embarrassed for the man and genuinely feel sorry for him when he speaks publicly. Trust me here, I want the man to hold on for another year regardless of his health issues because his replacement is absolutely unqualified to serve as president. Kamala Harris just can’t be allowed to serve as president even for a few months. Unfortunately I think this is going to happen.

Back to the age thing. Many people in Washington DC and across the country want to put an age cap on some federally elected offices. I’ll argue it’s not as simple as that. We all know people of the age of eighty years old and older whose minds are sharp as a tack. They haven’t begun to decline in the least. So why should/would these people be denied the opportunity to serve their county or be removed from office because they were seventy-nine on Monday and eighty on Tuesday. It doesn’t make any sense. How about a cognitive test requirement then you ask? That won’t work because one political party won’t trust the other party to be fair and honest concerning the results of such tests. Even the doctors who perform such tests can’t agree on the methods used to test someone’s cognitive function to a pass/fail diagnosis.

This discussion is not just about Joe Biden. Democrat Senator, Dianne Feinstein and Republican Senate Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell both have no business serving in their capacity as Senators. In my opinion both are in worse mental decline than President Biden. Recently on live television we watched Feinstein unable to comprehend a simple request to cast her vote yay or nay when called upon. An aid had to coax her to answer as she had been coached moments before being asked to vote. It was a pitiful display and shame on whoever is responsible for her care and well being. Twice in a week I witnessed Mitch McConnell live on television just freeze up at the podium unable to speak or comprehend what the people around him were saying to him. And what did his doctor release to the press as to McConnell vapor locking in front of the world? Lightheadedness and maybe a bit dehydrated!! Are you kidding me?!! I was waiting for the next words out of McConnell’s mouth to be “Beam me up Scotty, the Martians are chasing me!” This man’s mind was clearly in another orbit around another world. This is embarrassing for America. These people need to go and anyone close to them should help find a path out of Washington DC and spare them this embarrassment.

What about term limits? So you’re thinking imposing the amount of years our elected officials could hold office that the age problem would take care of itself? Let’s say Congress votes to cap years of service to sixteen years. Even if a person was elected at age fifty-four, sixteen years later that official would be seventy and forced out if the age cap was set at age seventy. Problem solved right? I don’t think so. A couple of thoughts. What if this sixteen year elected official was doing a spectacular job for America and now is forced out? Is that what’s really best for the country? I don’t think so. What if the elected official that wins this age related vacated seat is terrible? The same holds true with the age thing. If we have a Congressman/Congresswoman that is doing an incredible job that’s forced out because they turned eighty, is that the best thing for America? No it’s not. What if we all agree a certain seventy-five year old man/woman we all know and believe would be a great elected asset for America chooses not to get involved for the betterment of America because at age eighty, five years later, they would be forced to step down just because of a number that changed from a Monday to Tuesday?

I’ve done a lot of criticizing and “what ifs” tonight but admittingly I don’t have a suggestion of my own to add. I guess if I was pressed I would say that you and I as voters are the fix. Up until the last two years the problem of elected officials mentally failing while in office has never really been a concern the public has been exposed too. But it’s definitely a problem today. Not only are the people we’ve elected failing but our system of government is becoming a casualty of their failures.