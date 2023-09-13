Anna Margaret Knobloch, 99, of Arthur, died at 4:54 p.m. Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at the Arthur Home.

Margaret was born February 12, 1924, in Douglas County, the daughter of Paul George and Alfrieda M. Suhl Clausen. She married William Carter Knobloch in Arthur on June 2, 1946; he preceded her in death on January 26, 2014.

She is survived by her son, Paul W. (Sarah) Knobloch of Altoona, Iowa; grandsons, Alan (Brenna) Knobloch of Olympia, Wash.; Alex Knobloch of Juneau, Alaska; great grandchildren, Caiden, Callen, and Charlotte Knobloch. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; brother, Lloyd; and nephew, Gary.

Margaret graduated from Arthur High School Class of 1942, and then attended Dickinson Secretarial School in Decatur. She was employed at the Standard Oil Company as Comptometer Operator in Decatur office for 3 years.

Margaret was a life member of the Zion United Church of Christ; American Legion Auxiliary #479; and a 50-year member of the Arthur Chapter #427 Order of the Eastern Star which merged into Tuscola Chapter #44.

Funeral services were held Thursday, September 7, at Shrader Funeral Home, Arthur, with Danny Powell officiating. Burial followed in the Arthur Cemetery. Visitation was held prior to the funeral at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the Zion United Church of Christ or Donor’s Choice. Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.hilligossshraderfh.com.