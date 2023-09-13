Jose Cruz Gauna, Jr., 47, of Mattoon, passed away at 5:05 p.m. on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Jose was born on November 18, 1975, in Mattoon, to Jose Cruz Gauna, Sr, and Connie Ann Hampton.

He is survived by his father, Jose Gauna, Sr. of Arcola; three sisters, Adriana “Rosie” Gauna of Mattoon, Marcia Vasquez of Mattoon, and Joseline Nicole Gauna of Arcola; two nieces, Alyssa, and Olivia Carroll; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Connie Hampton.

Jose was such a loving and caring person. He was loved by many, especially his family.

Jose loved to listen to music and make music. He always wanted to be a famous rapper; he was very good at it. Those who had the pleasure of hearing some of his music and making the music with him will agree.

Jose enjoyed having a good time and when he got to laughing it was hard not to laugh with him. He enjoyed watching movies and TV shows with his sister Rosie every day. Jose was always the protector of his sisters, Marcia, and Rosie. He was the absolute best brother “bubby,” son, and friend to so many people. Jose was the type of guy that would do anything for someone he cared about.

Jose fought until the very end, and he will always be remembered and never forgotten. The love he showed everyone will be returned to him forever. May his beautiful soul rest in peace now.