Introducing Villa Grove school district’s new teachers

By Tony Hooker

Emma Harris

Emma Harris recently began her career at Villa Grove as a special education teacher. She recently took a few minutes to answer some questions about herself.

Where did you graduate from High School? College?

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School. University of Illinois Urbana Champaign

When did you know you wanted to be a teacher?

In 8th grade I knew I was really into education. Freshman year of high school I attended a church camp called Baby Fold. We work with an alternative placement school during the week providing a fun week of activities to kids with various disabilities. This camp freshman year was when I knew I wanted to teach special education and I got to return as a counselor this year!

Was there a particular person who influenced your choice to teach?

My mom is a teacher and growing up I always loved to help in her classroom and hear about things going on at the school.

What is your favorite part of being a teacher?

Building relationships with each and every student as well as seeing them master a skill they have worked so hard to master.

What do you like to do when you’re not prepping/teaching?

I love to attend any and all sporting events, especially college sports! You can also catch me going for walks or spending time with my friends.

Taylor Pruitt

Taylor Pruitt is now the social worker at Villa Grove Schoosl. She recently took some time to answer a few questions about herself.

Where did you graduate from High School? College?

I graduated from Heritage High School in 2016. I went to Parkland College and graduated with my associates in 2018. I ended up changing my teaching major to social work and graduated with my bachelor’s degree in 2021 from Illinois State University. I got my Master’s degree from The University of Illinois in 2023.

When did you know you wanted to be a social worker?

I knew I always wanted to help people but I was not sure how to do that as a job. Once I found out about social work, it was a no brainer that it was the career for me. I liked being with children and the idea of being able to help them succeed as well as help their families, I knew it was the career for me.

Was there a particular person who influenced your choice of careers?

The person who influenced me to be a social worker was Troy Jens. I always admired how he would go over and beyond to help people. He taught me the importance of taking care of people and being there for others when no one else is. Sadly, he is no longer with us, but every day I am reminded of the person who made me love this career.

What is your favorite part of being a social worker?

My favorite part of being a social worker is being the person people can depend on. Not everyone has that person they can talk to or rely on. It’s a heartwarming feeling when people come to you for guidance and trust you.

What do you like to do when you’re not at the school?

I like to spend time with my friends and family. I enjoy watching my favorite rom com tv shows, watching YouTube, taking walks, going on trips, and playing with my cat Evie.