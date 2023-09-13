Esther Miller

Esther A. (Plank) Miller, 77 years, 2 months and 1 day of Arcola, passed away at 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, September 9. 2023, at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, September 13, at the Phillip and Leona (Miller) Herschberger residence, 20 N. CR. 630 E. in rural Arcola. Bishop Jeffrey Alan Miller will officiate. Burial will be in the Miller Cemetery in rural Arcola. Visitation was held Monday, September 11, and Tuesday, September 12, all at the Phillip and Leona (Miller) Herschberger residence. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Esther was born on July 8, 1946, in Douglas County. She was a daughter of Alvin and Clara (Miller) Plank. She married Danny Miller on November 1, 1966, in Chesterville. They lived in Holy Matrimony for 56 years.

Esther is survived by her husband, Danny; six sons and seven daughters, Willis Ray Miller and his wife JoAnn (Miller) of Windsor, Mo., Allen Miller and his wife Amanda (Herschberger)-(Deceased)of Humboldt, Howard Miller and his wife Lisa Kay (Miller) of Lovington, William Miller and his wife Rosanna (Miller) of Fredonia, Pa., Willard Millerand his wife Rosanna (Chupp) of Tuscola, Danny Miller Jr. and his wife Ruth Ann Slabaugh, of Arcola, Clara Mae Miller and her husband Howard Lynn Miller (deceased) of Sullivan, Katie Ann Miller of Arthur, Lovina Herschberger and her husband Clifford of Fredonia, Pa., Leona Herschberger and her husband Phillip of Arcola, Emma Jo Jess and her husband Myron of Topeka, Ind., Wilma Yoder and her husband Leroy (deceased) of Arthur, Amanda Gingerich and her husband Lavon of Goshen, Ind; 82 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; three brothers and five sisters, Willis Plank (deceased) and his wife Viola (Jess) of Arcola, Raymond Plank (deceased), Floyd Plank and his wife Sarah (Yoder) of Vienna, Verna Miller and her husband Gideon (both deceased), Irene Gingerich and her husband Adlia of Arcola, Mary Bontrager and her husband Irvin of Middlebury, Ind., Anna Mae Plank of Arcola, and Linda Miller and her husband Ray of Shipshewana, Ind.

Esther was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Clara Plank; two brothers, Willis and Raymond Plank; one sister, Verna and Gideon Miller; two sons-in-law, Howard Lynn Miller and Leroy Yoder; one daughter-in-law, Amanda (Herschberger) Miller; two grandchildren, Lamar Ray Herschberger and Roselyn Herschberger; and one great-grandchild, Lavon Herschberger.

Esther was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.