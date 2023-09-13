Dorothy Jones

Dorothy Vay Jones, 91 of Arcola, passed away at 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at Odd Fellow Rebekah Home in Mattoon.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Dorothy was born on November 7, 1931, in Martinsville, Va. She was the daughter of Curtis and Inez (Davis) Williamson. She married John Charles Jones on May 23, 1964, in Riverside, Calif.

She is survived by her husband, John of Arcola; five children, Wilma Roberts of Arcola, Christina Whipple of Tuscola, Carol Blakley and her husband Jerry of California, Casey Jones and his wife Dawn of Dixon, and Carolyn Gallagher and her husband Paul of Iowa; two daughters-in-law, Rosie Jones, and Sondra Jones, both of Washington; one brother, Curtis Clay Williamson and his wife Diane of Fayetteville, Ga.; one sister, Barbara Ann; and one brother-in-law, Hoyt McClendon of Florida; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four children, Sonny Jones, Randy Jones, Beth Jones, and Gina Sue Jones; one grandson, Jeffrey Neil Whipple; and two sisters, Edith McClendon and Clara McNally,

Throughout her life, Dorothy held various jobs that exemplified her strong work ethic. She spent many years working as a waitress at both 3 Bears Restaurant in Rubidoux, Calif., and Dottie’s Cafe on Broadway in Humboldt. Her warm smile and friendly nature made her a beloved member of the community in both places. After leaving the service industry, she found a stable career at Coles Moultrie where she worked for 29 years reading meters until her retirement. Even after retirement, Dorothy continued to contribute to the local community by farming 30 acres west of Humboldt for eight years.

Dorothy’s true passion lied in spending time with her family. She enjoyed every moment with them and cherished the times spent with her grandchildren. Their laughter and joy brought immense happiness to her life.

In addition to her dedication to work and family, Dorothy was an active member of the Midwest Line Dancers of Mattoon. Dancing brought out her lively spirit and allowed her to have fun while staying fit. Being part of this group was one of Dorothy’s proudest accomplishments.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Arcola Library or the Douglas County Animal Shelter or the Coles County Animal Shelter.