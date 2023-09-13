Donald Key

Donald Keith Key, 92, of Chesterville, passed away at 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at Arcola Health Care Center.

Graveside funeral services were held Thursday, September 7, at the Arcola Cemetery. Military Rites were conducted by the Arcola Honor Guard. The Edwards Funeral Home assisted the family.

Donald was born on June 26, 1931, in rural Arcola, the son of Dewey Frank and Fern Frances (Lawrence) Key. He married Cora L. Russell on July 11, 1952, in Tuscola. Cora passed away on February 8, 2000.

He is survived by his son, Chris Key, and his wife Sue of Chesterville; two grandchildren, Olivia Key of Bloomington, and Elliot Key of Chesterville.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Fern Key; and his wife Cora Key.

Donald graduated from Arthur High School in 1951. He enlisted in the United States Navy right out of high school and served three tours of duty during the Korean War on a destroyer, the USS Samuel N. Moore (DD-747). Donald was honorably discharged from the United States Navy in 1955.

After he got out of the military, Donald went to work at USI in Tuscola. He retired in 1991 with 36 years of service.

Donald had a passion for collecting and restoring old cars. Specifically, the Ford Model T and the Ford Model A, as well as some Chevrolets, models from 1949 to 1954. He has restored nearly 10 cars over the years and worked on several more. His favorite was a complete restoration of a 1929 Ford Model A Deluxe Roadster.

In his younger days, Donny used to do a lot of fishing and trapping; for most of his life, he kept a garden and planted a lot of trees.

In lieu of flowers, memorials were made to the Arcola Honor Guard.