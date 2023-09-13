Cross country delivers results at EIU

By Lenny Sementi

The states top ranked 1A cross country team proved there is strength in numbers this past Saturday on the Panther Trail at Eastern Illinois University winning the Charleston Invite. The boys in black and gold cruised to a win literally as they ran in a pack capturing the team tile by 27-points over a 16-team field that included a lot of 2A and 3A squads.

The Warriors ran shoulder to shoulder the entire way securing the 7th thru the 11th spots to take home the hardware. Xander Neamtu crossed the line first, then Will Foltz, followed by Josiah Hortin, Jackson Barrett and Blake McLeese all of which finished within a second of each other. Neamtu entered the chute in 16:25.70 and McLeese capped it off at 16:26.02. Junior David Hornaday shined as the first alternate posting an 18:07 in the first race of his career ending up in 37th overall. Boyd Brewer served as the second alternate.

On the girls side Kate Foltz was not to be outdone. The super soph and returning all-stater went hard for the first mile and never looked back winning the entire event delivering a 17:47 leading the Lady Warriors to a 9th place finish in the 16-team Invite hosted by Charleston High School. The second scorer was freshman Bell Dueker with a 23:52. Celeste Robello occupied the 3rd scoring slot while Bailey Ritter and Makaylea Sexon fell into the 4th and 5th scoring spots. Junior Anne Brazzell toured the course as the alternate.