Back in the Day- 9/6/23

10 years ago

Sept. 18, 2003

Chandler Kerns and Olivia Christy were crowned Homecoming king and queen at the coronatin cermony on Sept. 14, 2003.

Judge Michael Carroll announced his retirement as sitting Sixth Judicial Circuit judge. He was first sworn in on Dec. 1, 2006.

Dennis Shiley was hired as Central Illinois Public program director. His poisition was to serve as a key member of the agency management staff.

In sports, Tuscola’s volleyball team won two matches during homecoming week. They defeated Chrisman 25-18, 25-16 and Arcola 25-22, 25-11. In cross country, Emma Henderson swept medalist honors in Moweaqua with a person best of 19:51 on a three-mile course. The TCHS golf team also claimed wins when they upended the Riders and Charleston in a triangular meet. The Warriors football team did not disappoint with a victorious Homecoming game against the Clinton Marrons 41-7.

20 years ago

Sept. 9, 2003

The elephant act was a crowd favorite during the two shows performed Sept. 5 in Tuscola by Carson & Barnes circus, the largest outdoor circus in the world. Tuscola Lions Club sponsored the event.

Ward 2 councilman Tim Seip reported receiving several calls from residents living near Festival Plaza, complaining of the loud volume of the gazebo clock’s chiming, and early hours at which the clock’s serenade began.

Tuscola resident Jim Harbaugh shared photos of his stint on the USS LST-325, a World War II ship restored and now serving as a floating memorial. Harbaugh, who served on a similar ship during the war, won a spot on the ship’s 2003 voyage up the Mississippi and Ohio rivers this summer.

The Tuscola volleyball team marched into the finals of the Danville Schlarman Tournament in style, with two solid two-game sweeps over Salt Fork and St. Thomas More before dropping the host school to secure the championship.

Tuscola somehow stumbled its way to 367 yards of total offense despite its second straight six-fumble evening to post an ugly 26-6 win over the Villa Grove Blue Devils.

The Warrior golf team defeated Sullivan in a recent home meet. Eric Arseneau continued his fine play with a 38 to earn low score honors. Teammates Tyler Surma and Justin Gensler continued to show improvement and posted scored of 42.

30 years ago

Sept. 7, 1993

The Illinois Council of Teachers announced recently that East Prairie math teacher Suzanne Henderson was named a state awardee in the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics Teaching Program. Another East Prairie teacher, language arts instructor Susan Cisna, was invited to be a presenter at a national conference in Portland, Oregon in March.

New teachers in District 301 this year were Susan Harris, Jamie Willis, Norma Moore, Cindy Surma, Kathy Biggs, Jonna Green, Paul Johnson Christine Winslow, and Karen Schweighart.

Equipment valued at approximately $24,000 was stolen last week from a General Telephone Co. van parked in the company’s parking lot on Sale Street. The van, one of five or six in the lot, showed no signs of forced entry.

Laura Cross Gunnell and Timothy Mooney, both of Tuscola, announced their engagement and approaching marriage. The couple would be exchanging vows on Oct. 2, 1993 at Forty Martyrs Catholic Church in Tuscola.

An experienced Arcola Riders team boasting 18 seniors thrashed a young Warrior squad 66-0 at Tuscola Friday night in the opening game for both squads. It was Arcola’s 11th straight victory over its northern rivals.

The Warrior spikers came away victorious Thursday in the season opener against Arthur High School. Coach Kerry Kincaid praised seniors Toni Best, Lisa Wright, and Becky Sudduth, and junior Andrea Wax for their solid performances.

40 years ago

Sept. 13, 1983

Two-way traffic on East Sale Street, between North Main and North Center streets, was unanimously passed by Tuscola City Council members. The change would become effective Sept. 16 at 7 a.m.

First Christian Church of Tuscola was the site for the wedding of Janis Smith to Kevin Wigall on Aug. 27. Pianist Ruth Slaughter accompanied soloist Mary Snyder.

The 50th anniversary of the TCHS Class of ’33 was observed recently at 40 Martyrs Church hall. Attending the reunion were Marjorie Wiegert, Genevieve Zander, Mary Carmack, True Shadrick, Druscilla Taylor, Ruth Morgan, Myron Fullerton, Thystle Seip, Sarah Jane Corrie, Mary Teeters, Clara VanWinkle, Ruth Randolph, Vivian Kennedy, Dorothy Spinner, Naomi Arnett, Oretta Lewis, James Kleiss, Byford Frock, Forrest Tate, Virgil Kelly, Walter Black, Raymond Howard, and Howard Wright.

The 1983 Warrior football season opened disappointingly, with a 34-13 loss to the Arcola Purple Riders at Tuscola.

50 years ago

Sept. 6, 1973

Tuscola Masonic Lodge #332 was undergoing a facelift. A contract for the $9,960 improvement was awarded to McNeely Construction Company of Pesotum. The construction was beginning on the 110th anniversary of Masonry in Tuscola.

Nineteen-year-old Linda Coslet was being held without bail in the Douglas County Jail, pending arraignment in the shooting death of her husband, 23-year-old Jackie Coslet. Preston Hendrickson Jr. was also being held in the matter.

Mr. and Mrs. Dale Bissey and three of their children—Randy, Donna, and Brad—had returned recently from a 3,000-mile exploration of the historic high mining country of central and western Colorado.

“Best looking scrimmage I’ve ever seen,” was the pronouncement of Coach Lynn Strack following Friday night’s inter-squad scrimmage in Tuscola. Rudy Huber and Steve Sanderson did equally well in battling for starting QB, backs Rick Smith and Mike Meyer displayed good stuff, and reserves Dave Slaughter and Fred Galey showed impressive improvement under the lights.