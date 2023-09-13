Amanda Miller

Amanda Marie Miller, 58 of Humboldt, passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon.

Funeral services were held Monday, September 4, at the HCK West Building, rural Arthur. Bishop Philip Schrock officiated. Burial was in the Otto Cemetery in rural Arthur. Visitation was held Saturday, September 2, and Sunday, September 3, at the HCK West Building. The Edwards Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.

Amanda was born on October 26, 1964. She was a daughter of Levi C. and Edna E. (Schrock) Herschberger. She married Allen D. Miller on April 23, 1993; they lived in Holy Matrimony for 30 years, 10 months, and 26 days.

Amanda is survived by her husband Allen; two children, Daren Ray Miller and Mary Edna Miller; two brothers, Ray Herschberger and his wife Dorothy and Eli Herschberger and his wife Betty, all of Arthur; one sister, Mary Schrock and her husband Howard of Sullivan; and a sister-in-law, Verna Herschberger of Arthur.

Amanda was preceded in death by her parents, Levi and Edna Herschberger; one brother, Mervin Herschberger; two brothers-in-law, Howard Miller and Leroy Yoder; nephews, Lamar Ray Herschberger and Eli Ray Herschberger; and one niece, Roselyn Herschberger.

Amanda was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.