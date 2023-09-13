5-Star Villa Grove State Bank

BauerFinancial, Inc., the Nation’s premier bank rating firm, announced that Villa Grove State Bank has earned its top (5-Star) rating for financial strength and stability. This marks the 136 consecutive quarter that Villa Grove State Bank has earned Bauer’s recommendation (5-Stars or 4-Stars). This latest rating was assigned in September 2023 based on June 30, 2023 financial data and signifies that Villa Grove State Bank is one of the strongest banks in the nation.

Bauer rates every federally-insured U.S. chartered bank with the same strict standards, and is honored to report that Villa Grove State Bank has earned its top rating. “As a community bank, Villa Grove State Bank keeps its focus on consumers, small businesses and the community at hand”, remarks Karen Dorway, president of BauerFinancial. “The employees of Villa Grove State Bank are people just like you. That means, whatever you are going through, they are likely going through the same thing, whether it be fires, floods, acts of nature, or simply a ballfield that needs refreshing. They are unflinchingly by your side to help that better future come to fruition.”

Villa Grove State Bank has been a dedicated banking partner for the community for 104 years. Making connections and supporting this community is what it does, and what it has done since 1919. Being rated 5-Stars by Bauer shows confidence that Villa Grove State Bank has the financial strength to continue to do so.