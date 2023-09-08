Warriors football team stumbles in opener

By Lenny Sementi

In what was not your normal opening week Tuscola’s football team led at the end of each of the first three quarters against a good Peru St. Bede squad but couldn’t hang on falling 34-25 in a game that took 4-hours to complete. The Warriors practiced late all week thanks to Mother Nature’s head dome and then were halted after the half for an hour thanks to her lightning show in Bloomington in a game played on a neutral field at Illinois Wesleyan University.

St. Bede struck first on a 3-yard run by QB Max Brey to take a 6-0 lead early. The senior transferred in this summer after starting for Aurora Christian the last three seasons. Tuscola followed that up with a score of their own as Austin Cummings plunged in from 5-yards out capping an 8-play drive knotting it at 6’s. The multi purpose offensive threat gained 19-yards on 5 carries and grabbed 4 balls out of the air for 46-yards. He went in again late in the 1st quarter on a 76-yard punt return putting the Warriors on top 12-6 while accounting for 142-total yards.

Brey answered back early in the 2nd pushing it back to even as both squads failed to convert point after attempts thru the midpoint of the 2nd frame. Tuscola’s signal caller Jordan Quinn reached the end zone for the first time in 2023 on a 20-yards scoring jaunt and this time Keller Beachy split the up rights putting the Warriors up 19-12 which is where it would stay until the break. Quinn eclipsed 65-yards on 13-carries and connected on 13 of 21 for 172-yards in the game.

After a series from both squads St Bede jumped in front for the first time with a score and a 2-point conversion moving in front by one 20-19 with just over 3-minutes left in the 3rd quarter. Tuscola Coach Andy Romine’s team moved right back in front on their next possession thanks to a 9-yard scamper by Parker James. James took it around the left side and turned it up field giving the black and gold a 25-20 advantage. Bede however put two in the promise in the final 8-minutes of action to secure the non-conference affair.

Tuscola gained 112-yards on the ground on 24-tries, scoring 3 times. Nate Thomason garnered 15-yards on 4-carries. James was top in the receiving department grabbing 5 balls for 74-yards while Zach Rennels caught a pair of Quinn passes for 46-yards.

Cain was tops on the tackle chart donating 14-tackles, including 8-solos and 2 for loss from his linebacker position. Thomason was next up with 7-stops, followed by Caden Russo and Tavi Neamtu who both secured 5-tackles. Nate Hudson and Dylan Graves were right behind them on the stat sheet securing 4-tackles apiece.

“We were not great up front on defense and that will be fixed,” stated Romine. “We also had too many penalties on offense stalling drives and that will be fixed. All in all did some things well and did some things no so well but we will learn from the film and get better. Overall we will stress a more physical mind set moving forward.”