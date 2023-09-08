Villa Grove Sports Wrap

By Tony Hooker

Extreme temperatures wreaked havoc with our local athletes, but several teams were able to compete this week.

High school football

Fall to Redskins

Sullivan Okay Valley used their superior depth and a punishing rushing attack to grind out a 39-25 win over VGHS in a game that began on Friday the 25th but was suspended because of lightning until Saturday 26th. The Blue Devils had a solid showing on the ground, with Brady Clodfelder leading the way with 100 yards rushing on 3 attempts., and Gunner Cline pounded out 87 yards on 14 carries, scoring two TDs on six- and five-yard scampers. Layne Rund was 10-19 for 154 yards and a TD passing, and with Noah Wilcoxen being a favorite target, hauling in 4 catches for 87 yards. Kyler Williams had 3 catches for 42 yards, and Braydon Dowler caught three passes for 25 yards, including a 3-yard first quarter TD toss. Rund also scored on a 1-yard sneak. Defensively, Clodfelder and Jonathan Kiser led the way with 8 stops each, while Williams added 6. For the Redskins, Cooper Christensen had 15 carries for 130 yards and two scores and Aian Fryman added 114 yards while scoring 3 times.

Volleyball

Herd Buffaloes

The Blue Devils kicked off the season by defeating GRF in straight sets, 25-17, 25-11 on August 24. Kayln Cordes had 8 assists and 4 kills, Alexis Cassano pounded down 7 and Jobella Crafton added 4.

At Blue Ridge Invitational

Cage Wildcats

The Blue Devils opened play by defeating Low Point Washburn 25-10, 25-19 on Saturday, August 26. Alexis Cassano hammered down 8 kills, Kayln Cordes pounded 6 of her own, and Carly Eads dished out 16 assists.

Joust Knights

Villa Grove easily won their second contest of the tournament, beating Normal Calvary Christian Academy 25-9, 25-6. Kayln Cordes passed out 13 assists and Jobella Crafton hammered 6 kills.

Tribe Loses Blue Devils

VG dropped their first set of the season in falling to Judah Christian 24-26, 14-25. Alexis Cassano had 5 kills and Kayln Cordes handed out 6 assists.

Tame Timberwolves

The Devils bounced back from their first loss of the season to capture 3rd place in the tournament with a 25-21, 25-9 win over Varna Midland. Kayln Cordes again set the offense by passing out 13 assists, and Carly Eads and Jobella Crafton powered down 6 kills. Alison Pangburn hammered down 5 kills of her own for the VGHS.

High school

cross-country

Zimmerman Pops at Corn Classic

Junior Kurt Zimmerman finished in 4th place to lead the VGHS harriers to a 5th place finish at the St. Thomas More Saber Corn Classic meet on Saturday, August 26. Logan Hauersperger finished 27th and Chase White and Eamon Reedy had a tandem finish as they completed the 3-mile course in 44th and 45th place, respectively. Ryan Schlueter came in 51st for the Blue Devils.

Howard stands out at Corn Classic

Scarlett Howard was the lone female finisher for VG, running 29th at the Saber Corn Classic.

Junior high softball

Lectured by Sages

Quinn Lillard drove in 2 runs and had a base hit, and Amijah Riggleman scored twice, but it wasn’t enough as the Blue Devils dropped an 18-3 contest to Monticello on August 26. Riggleman took the loss, giving up 6 runs in a third of an inning. Maggi Clodfelder struck out 4 while allowing 8 runs in relief, and Sylvia Thompson Burton allowed 4 runs without recording an out. The Blue Devils record stands at 4-4 on the season.