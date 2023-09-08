Tuscola looks for competitve insurance quotes

By Dominik Stallings

Tuscola City Council approved sending a notice of potential withdrawal to the Illinois Municipal League Risk Management Association (IMLRMA) to find better insurance rates.

City Administrator Drew Hoel said the city has been a member of the IMLRAMA for over 20 years. According to Hoel’s report, the city solicited competitive bids for insurance coverage two years ago but stayed with the IMLRMA at a locked-in rate for two years.

Hoel said the decision allowed the city to save between $25,000- $30,000. The city must notify IMLRMA before Sept. 1 to find potentially competitive bids again. If the city chooses to remain with IMLRMA, it can decide to withdraw the letter.

In other news, the Council approved an amendment to an agreement for professional services with Milano & Grunloh Engineering, which works on the Water Improvement Project for the Meadowview main and master meter station. The amendment added non-discrimination clauses to comply with grant application guidelines. Fees and scope of work remain the same, said Hoel.

Council member Tim Hoey asked when the project is expected to start. Hoel said they are waiting on the grant agreement from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEA). The formal notice of the grant award came a few weeks ago, but Hoel estimates it will be 30-60 days until the paperwork arrives.

Police Officer Taylor White submitted a notice of resignation and has taken a job at a different police department.

“He was a nice asset to the city and the police department. But I understand him being interested in bigger and better things,” said Mayor Dan Kleiss.

The city will continue searching for a new candidate to replace White, said Kleiss.

The Council approved the Tuscola parents’ group request to close Prairie Street on Sept. 10 from 5 -8 p.m. The group will repaint block “T’s” on the road leading to Tuscola High School and its football field. The event also serves as a fundraiser for the school.

According to Hoel’s report, Wohltman Construction prepared the subbase on the South Fire Station and delivered steel for the street shed foundation. Work on both foundations should begin after Labor Day.

Terra Waldrop and Troy Rund were the only Council members missing from Monday night’s meeting.

The Council approved several other items:

Approved the appointment of probationary firefighter Allison Morenz.

Approved Rob Hardwick’s promotion to Chief Engineer.

Approved the appointment of Joyce Ragle as part-time police administrative assistant at a rate of $17.66 per hour.

Approved the payment of bills for $172,026, which included $10,837 for fire turnout gear for municipal emergency services.

Community Building leases with alcohol for a Quinceanera on Nov. 21-23 and the TCHS Alumni Association for a reunion on Sept. 22-24

Approved Prairie Street Closure and “T” Painting on Sept. 10 from 5- 9 p.m.