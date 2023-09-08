Tuscola 4-H youth and his steer win Grand Champion

By Dominik Stallings

During the Illinois State Fair, Maddox Reedy’s steer was chosen to be the Grand Champion Land of Lincoln steer in the junior livestock division.

“I think my steer … stood out the most because of his deep rib and muscle, and how good he also walked and how wide topped he was,” said 11-year-old Maddox.

Maddox went on to sell the steer at auction for $40,000 to Evelyn Brandt Thomas of Springfield. Thomas, who turned 100 last week, still manages the family business and helped grow BRANDT Inc., which provides fertilizers and other services to farmers.

Maddox’s mother, Sarah Reedy said, “I think for us this was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Maddox and our family to be part of. He was able to take it all in and get a group of friends that showed different animals and species of livestock from all over the state of Illinois when he was in the hall of champions,”

Sarah said that half of the money from the sale will go into a college fund for Maddox. The other half will be distributed to organizations such as Future Farmers of America (FFA) and 4-H.

Maddox has been taking part in livestock shows since he was 6 years old. Getting to the championship took a lot of work. Maddox said the competition has two classes of shorthorn steers, with seven steers in each class. Maddox was in the lightest weight class in the competition.

Maddox worked hard to raise the steer.

“You have to feed them and water them and give hay and turn them out every night… It’s hard, but I do like it a lot. I wouldn’t trade it for any other lifestyle,” said Maddox.

He also helps raise other livestock as well.

“Whenever we raise the animals, if I own the momma cow, I help pull the calf,” said Maddox.

His father, Kyle Reedy, said it’s also difficult to raise animals since you have to work outside in any sort of weather. Kyle said the hardest part of the competition was selling the steer, since Maddox formed an attachment to the animal while they worked together.

Kyle and Sarah raised livestock while growing up. To them, it was important for Maddox to experience a similar childhood to their own, learning to be responsible by taking care of animals. Sarah said that the country lifestyle allows them to instill the importance of work ethic in Maddox.

The family also works on their farm raising livestock. Sarah said that they currently have 15 cows; before then, they were show-heifers (cows that have not had calves). Raising cattle and farming is not their full-time profession. Sarah and Kyle work for Bayer Crop Science, a German multinational pharmaceutical company.

Maddox has been part of 4-H for the last three years. He said he takes care of beef cattle, corn, and soybeans. He’s also started doing photography.

Maddox said a lot of his friends are also involved in the show.

“My favorite part is getting out in the show ring, win or lose. You still have fun and at the end of the day, it’s still a competition… in the ring, it’s game time,” said Maddox.

The family plans to return next year, competing in the heifer class, and perhaps once again with a steer.

Maddox said that he wants to keep working on the farm, and own a farm in the future.