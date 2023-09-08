My Personal Side

By Craig Hastings

You might think I would have something much more interesting going on in my life that I wouldn’t make it a point to watch the Republican presidential candidates debate. Well I don’t and I did. And since incumbent President Joe Biden has already stated he would not debate his two opponents, the Republicans will be the only 9, eight should Trump refuse to debate, to pay attention throughout the individual states primaries. I feel safe to say after watching Wednesday night’s FOX debate that very quickly the field has shrunk to just four, maybe five. Why some of these people even throw their hat in the ring is beyond me. They have about as much chance of being the candidate as I do being chosen to be a student in Harvard Law School or being chosen to be the next police chief in Los Angeles. That chance would be none. But they do it anyway. Some speculate that these “never a chancers” are only doing it with the hope of being picked by the next president to serve as a member in his/her administration. I’m not so sure about that.

Back to the debate. I believe Ron Desantis and Vivek Ramaswamy ruled the night. Without a doubt these are the only two candidates that stand a chance of overcoming the monumental lead former President Trump has over the field of nine. I personally do not think anyone has a chance to win the primary over Trump. Had it not been for the Democrats in Washington bossing around their underlings in states like New York and Georgia, this might not be the case. As it has been proven, the more criminal indictments filed against Trump, the higher his poll numbers and the more popular he becomes with voters of all parties and no parties. The theory behind charging Trump was to keep him out of the 2024 race for president. I absolutely believe there would have been no investigations and no charges against Trump had he just stayed out of politics. Could it be any more obvious? Not a word was said until he announced he was a nominee for president.

The Democrats had their guns loaded and ready for Trump’s big announcement. It seems their powder must have gotten wet because this whole grand affair of continual indictments has backfired on every round. The more they fire away the more strength the Republican base becomes. Adding to the Democrats’ failing battle plan to get Trump, Republican House members have exposed the Biden family’s alleged years and numerous crimes of alleged corruption, bribery, money laundering, and pay for play schemes. It appears to me that the Bidens had become so arrogant and confident believing they were so untouchable that they became extremely careless and brash, not bothering to even cover their tracks just a little bit. To date the Republicans have discovered so far, nearly twenty-five million dollars paid to various Biden family members from foreign governments for unaccountable services. As many as twenty alleged shell companies had been set up by Hunter Biden as a means to hide and distribute any money paid to the family members. Many of these allegations were discovered on Hunter Biden’s own laptop computer he carelessly let fall into the hands of a repair shop that he never picked up. By his own admission he had and maybe still has a drug addiction problem that led him to do many of his alleged criminal acts. So now President Biden himself may have some criminal allegations to defend himself before the 2024 [presidential election.

The FOX presidential debate was viewed by 24 million viewers! An impressive number for sure as far as debates go. But, there was another program airing at the same time that stole the night from FOX. If you didn’t know, Tucker Carlson, the recently fired from FOX and most popular evening commentator on television at the time, had his own evening program planned. Tucker’s show would air simultaneously with the FOX debate Wednesday night. Tucker would be interviewing Donald Trump one on one and air on Elon Musk’s “X” network while the eight other candidates battled it out on FOX. So how did Tucker/Trump do vs. FOX/ 8 Republicans? Fox captured an impressive 24 million viewers. Carlson captured the interest of another 157 million viewers!!! Incredible numbers by any account! Think about this. One Hundred and fifty-seven million people tuned into a network I didn’t know existed to watch Donald Trump! There would have been millions more had they been able. Just like myself they didn’t know how and where to watch.

If for some reason Trump can’t run for president, the Republican candidate will be either Desantis or Ramaswamy. They both moved up in the polls after the debate. Not taking any numbers from Trump but from the other five candidates. So how might this 2024 election play out? If we have another Biden vs Trump race it will be close again and I think with Trump the winner. If it’s Biden vs Ramaswamy I think Ramaswamy will win by an easy margin. If it’s Biden vs Desantis I think Desantis will win by a landslide. Should ol’ Joe bow out (as he should for the good of the Democrat party) any of the three will also beat Governor Galvin Newsom from California. I just don’t see any clear path to victory for the Democrats unless. Michelle Obama gets in the race. Of course the Obamas have some very serious suspicious allegations to deal with right now. One being the death of one of their chefs and the other over some alleged “letters” to a girlfriend and statements made by the former president when he was younger and more questions on just where Mr. Obama was born. I doubt the Obama family wants any of this to become a public scandal to deal with as it all would and more should Michelle Obama enter the political arena. No, the Obamas should lay back and enjoy the millions they accrued over Barack’s eight years as president. Strange how that happens. Right now the grand ol’ United States of America is the world’s favorite soap opera and we are all staring in it like it or not. I want to be paid!