Meeting the new Villa Grove teachers

By Tony Hooker

David Behm

If you said that David Behm was born to be an educator, you wouldn’t be too far off. He grew up watching his father serve as a public-school administrator.

Where did you graduate from High School?

Georgetown Highs School College?

I ran track and cross country at SIU-C, I graduated with a degree from Shimer College.

When did you know you wanted to be a teacher?

I grew up in a teaching family, I was studying education policy and decided I needed to teach before I pursued that. I loved it so much I abandoned the policy route.

Was there a particular person who influenced your choice to teach?

My Father. He was Superintendent of school for 28 years and growing up with that connection to service and the community.

What is your favorite part of being a teacher?

Working with kids that struggle and seeing them flourish.

What do you like to do when you’re not prepping/teaching?

I have a sophomore daughter who plays Volleyball and track. I also cycle and run. I have been a distance coach for most of my adult life and am still very involved in the High School and Collegiate running community.

Hunter Dorman

Hunter Dorman comes to our community from Texas, where he attended a high school that has over 3000 students and nearly 200 teachers.

Where did you graduate from High School? College?

I was born and raised in Houston, Texas. I went to Langham Creek High School, which is a school in a district northwest of Houston. After high school, I went to the University of Houston where I earned a degree in music education with an all-level music certification.

When did you know you wanted to be a teacher?

I knew I wanted to be a band director by the time I was a sophomore in high school. Band always gave me a place to belong and I benefited from the structure that it provided in my life. I hope to give the students at Villa Grove the same structure and appreciation for music that I developed when I was their age.

Was there a particular person who influenced your choice to teach?

I always looked up to any band director that I had. At any given moment during the day, I think about them and how the lessons they taught me affect how I teach my students. I would not be the educator I am today without the great role models I had in band.

What is your favorite part of being a teacher?

I enjoy it when students take the information they learn in class and use it to learn something new that interests them. Whether it is learning to play a new song on their own or studying music they enjoy a little bit more, seeing the students get independently involved in learning about music is always something that I enjoy seeing. I believe that any student I teach is capable of this and I look forward to seeing that in each student.

What do you like to do when you’re not prepping/teaching?

Most importantly, I enjoy spending time with my wife and our two cats at home. Recently I have been getting into disc golf as a way to be active and outside. I also enjoy working out, rock climbing, and reading in my free time.

Elizabeth Nieto

Elizabeth Nieto once ruled the halls of VGHS as a student. Now she’ll be herding students as the Spanish teacher at her alma mater.

Where did you graduate from High School? College?

I graduated from Villa Grove High School in 2008, Parkland College in 2018, and Millikin University in 2021.

When did you know you wanted to be a teacher?

From a young age, I always knew I wanted to be a teacher but I was not sure what age group or subject! So excited to be teaching High School students a second language, creating cultural awareness and instilling bilingualism in our students.

Was there a particular person who influenced your choice to teach?

Yes, actually a few… Mr. Kyle Osborne (high school Social Studies teacher), Ms. Rachel Henderson (high school Math teacher), and Mrs. Linda Pangburn (high school English teacher). I learned valuable life lessons from each one of them and they are all the reason I became an educator. Thank you!

What is your favorite part of being a teacher?

All of it… even grading!

What do you like to do when you’re not prepping/teaching?

I love to spend time with my family, our daughters keep us busy with all their activities. During college basketball season, you can find us at the State Farm Center rooting on the Fighting Illini!

Shane Phebus

Shane Phebus always knew he would be a teacher; he just wasn’t sure how or where. Consider those questions answered.

Where did you graduate from High School? College?

I graduated from Westville High School. I attended Danville Area Community College and Eastern Illinois University.

When did you know you wanted to be a teacher?

I have always said I wanted to be a teacher even as a young person.

Was there a particular person who influenced your choice to teach?

No, but I did have a favorite teacher as a student, Mrs. Perkins (5th Grade) who grew my interest in reading tremendously.

What is your favorite part of being a teacher?

I enjoy helping students learn and become successful citizens.

What do you like to do when you’re not prepping/teaching?

My wife and I enjoy watching our son, Fisher (11), travel soccer and cross country. We also have a daughter, Saylor (6), who is a girl scout and takes horse riding lessons. When we are not at those events, we like swimming, fishing, and riding ATVs as a family.