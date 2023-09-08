Lady Warriors take the court

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s volleyball team and new head coach Emily Griswell kicked off the season with a busy week playing three matches in four days. The Warriors opened the season on the road versus Cerro Gordo on Monday the 21st, then one night later squared off with perennial power Tri-County for their home opener in newly air conditioned historic TCHS gymnasium before closing the week with a second home match against ALAH on Thursday.

Senior Zoey Thomason led the way at the net in all three skirmishes totaling double digit kills for the week. The outside hitter delivered 5-kills in a three set loss to Cerro Gordo. Tuscola won the first game of the year behind kills from Thomason, who accounted for 7-points in the match and Sydney Moss. Emily Czerwonka delivered the ball to the front row tallying a team high 8-assists. The senior also found her way to 6-saves and 2-aces. Ayla Deleva was strong in the back row diving her way to 5-digs while Carly Ochs and Addiysn Pettry notched 3-apiece.

Czerwonka did a little bit of everything accounting for 7-assists, 5-saves and 3-kills in the two set loss to Tri County 21-25, 14-25. Moss had 3-kills as well while Thomason led the way up front posting 6-kills to her stat sheet. Ava Rauguth was responsible for 4-assists and 5-digs while Pettry and Deleva both recorded double-digit saves with 13 and 10-digs respectively.

Thomason was a bright spot at the net again in a tough 22-25, 16-25 loss to Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Knights delivering 5-kills, including a pair late in game one that pulled the Warriors to within one of the lead 22-21. Czerwonka fed the front row to the tune of 11-assists and patrolled the back row as well delivering 5-digs. Ochs led the defense with 6-digs while Deleva donated 5. Catie Gibson and Natalie Hasting joined in the clash on offense and Brady Stahler added to the back row with 3-service points, including an ace and 2-digs,