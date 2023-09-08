Kate Foltz is building bridges

By Lenny Sementi

Freshman phenom and now super soph Kate Foltz knows she’s part of rather young squad and needs to be a leader despite boasting just one year of experience. Coach Drew Sterkel’s team travelled south to Paris this past Saturday for the Don Acklin Invite and he called on Foltz to show them the ropes in the 18-team event asking her to tempo run with promising freshman Bella Dueker to show her the ropes in her first high school outing.

Deuker finished 12th overall, circling the 3-mile course in a personal best 22-minutes and 15-seconds and Foltz who paced her was right on her shoulder crossing the line in 22:15.08 in 13th place. Sterkel’s squad finished 8th despite the tempo run by Foltz who ran an 18:01 last season and would have challenged for the top spot.

“For a first meet it was a great start to the season overall,” stated the coach. “Our team is fairly new to Cross Country but they all exceeded expectations. We now have a baseline and will use that to continue our growth.”

Bailey Ritter was next up finishing in the top half of the nearly 100-runners delivering a personal best 26:15. Hanna Carson and Celeste Rebello were the 4th and 5th scorers for coach Sterkel while Anne Brazzell served as the alternate.

“It was a tough week with heat forcing different times for practices, but the girls adapted to the changes and showed up when it was safe,” Sterkel said. “Their commitment has been outstanding.”