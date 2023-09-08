Former coach outlines flaws in Tuscola sports improvements

By David Porter

Tuscola High School’s new quarter-million-dollar scoreboard is touted as being one of the largest in the state; certainly the largest downstate for a school of this size. But not all of the fans will be able to see it on game day.

Stan Wienke, former head football coach for Tuscola, addressed the School Board Monday night to express disappointment with the improvements made on the sports field. He said 14 percent of the new bleachers “are useless” due to obstructed views.

On the east side of the bleachers, dozens of spectators in the upper tiers will not be able to see the scoreboard, and many will not be able to see the whole football field.

At the top of the bleachers is a standing area with a ledge referred to as a drink rail, which Wienke said he thinks is useless. Half of that area on the east side is blocked from a view of the scoreboard.

Further, Wienke said, the scoreboard and parts of the field cannot be seen from some of the rooms inside the new press box. The people running the controls for the scoreboard won’t be able to see it, he said.

Track meets will also be affected. Wienke said the start or finish of some races won’t be visible from all bleachers or all seats in the press box.

“Who was on the committee?” he asked. “Who signed off and OK’d the mess we now have?”

The placement of the press box is illogical, Wienke said, because it is placed in the bleachers and not behind them. The placement took up space where another 110 seats could have gone, he said.

As it is, the new bleachers have less seating capacity than the old ones, which have been moved to the visitors’ side. There is bleacher seating on either side of the press box while there are stadium seats in front, of which more than a dozen were stolen before they were installed. They have been replaced for now with blue seats mixed in with the black seats.

He said he’s glad to see some improvements and the the scoreboard is great. His “concerns and disappointments are with the press box and bleachers.

He said the old bleachers would seat 720 spectators; the new ones will hold 637. “We paid a six-figure price tag and seat 83 fewer fans and have multiple obstructed views.

He said the School Board “had about opportunities to get help, opinions and insight from many sources.”

He said he had been asked by two School Board members to weigh in. He said he visited more than a dozen schools to see what they were doing and sent photos and drawings to them. “None of the pictures or illustrations that were discussed are even remotely close to what we have out there now.”

After five minutes, the School Board stopped Wienke per its rules for public comment. They did not respond.

Superintendent Gary Alexander noted that Arcola attorney Mark Petty has submitted a Freedom of Information request for all payments, contracts and other documentation regarding the new scoreboards.

In other business, the School Board set a public hearing on the budget for the September meeting (7 p.m. Sept. 25). The budget is available for review in the district office.

Alexander noted that the corporate tax funds from the state (personal property replacement tax) is expected to be down 28.8 percent from last year. It’s still higher than it was five years ago, he said, but a significant drop from the prior year.

Transportation funds from the state also are expected to be down, he said.

In the consent agenda, the Board approved closing the “Can Do” student activity account and moving funds from the marine biology and science clubs to the Science Olympiad.

During the superintendent’s report, Alexander said that more than four-fifths of the bills paid for the month were for capital projects. The district paid $5 million in bills, and $4.1 million of that was for improvements.

He also advised the Board that the compressor at North Ward that provides air conditioning to the office and library stopped working. He said it is under warranty but that he thinks the district will need to install a chiller system. It could be expensive, he said, but should cut down on costly repairs. He said North Ward’s heating and cooling system has needed work every year he’s been here.

He also presented this year’s enrollment numbers. There are 899 students currently enrolled in the district; 298 at the high school, 276 at East Prairie Middle School and 325 at North Ward Grade School, including preschool.

At the high school, the sophomore class is the biggest with 90 students. There are 63 seniors, 73 juniors and 70 freshmen, according to Justin Bozarth, dean of students.

Bozarth said the school was holding an open house on Tuesday, Aug. 29, and that the community will have another opportunity to view the improvements during homecoming in late September.

He said the improvements have lifted spirits at the school. “The educational atmosphere is off the charts.” He said the school is focused this year on building relationships – students developing relationships with each other and in the community.

Jared Vanausdoll, principal at East Prairie, also commented on the improvements made there, including air conditioning. “It changed the emotional climate,” he said.

The Board also approved declaring furniture and technology equipment, including old smart boards, as surplus. Alexander said that a decision will need to be made as to what to do with the excess property.

Some of the old furniture is going to the high school, he said, and some will be kept in storage.

Board member Darold Spillman asked whether other furniture discarded by the school this summer had been declared surplus. Alexander said it had not because it was trash.

Donations were accepted as follows: $543.55 from Music Boosters for band and chorus; $107.08 from TE Connectivity, Ian Rominger for social skills; $400 from TCHS boys’ basketball for social skills; and another $10,000 donation from Mark and Judy Furlong for TCHS boys’ basketball.

Following a closed session, the Board accepted the resignation of Johanna Steffens as homecoming sponsor. They approved the hiring of Katie Burlew as jr. high scholastic bowl coach, Ashley Lewis as bookkeeper, Nicole Wilcoxen as North Ward PE teacher, Kathy Frye as East Prairie science teacher, Lainey Banta as TCHS girls’ golf coach, Ali Yantis and Terra Waldrop as homecoming sponsors and Ashley Ginther as jr. high basketball volunteer assistant.