Back in the Day- 8-30-23

10 years ago

Sept. 11, 2013

Michael Weber, Joe Kleiss and Robert Wetzel were chosen to be inducted into the TCHS Hall of Fame.

The former Dixie lot was in the process of being home to Lambo’s gas station, and an agreement for transfer and redevelopmant of land in Amishland Phase II was approved by the city council.

Warriors boy’s golf team was having a solid seaon winning 6 of 7 matches. Their fifth straight win was a vistory over Altamont by 20 strokes. The girls volleyball team was also celebrating victories of 25-9 and 25-14 against Villa Grove. Eric Ponder drew attention in Warriors cross-country when he finished second place against Monticello’s top runner with a time of 15:42 in the Lodge Park course. The Warriors footbal team was not as victorious, as they faced a loss against Unity 35-26.

20 years ago

Sept. 2, 2003

Brian and Pam Scoggins of rural Tuscola and some of the Arabian horses they care for and/or train had qualified for competition in the 2003 U.S. Nationals—the most prestigious North American championship in the Arabian horse show industry.

A decision made last month by the Tuscola school board to institute a facility usage fee for groups using school buildings and charging admission during that use garnered lots of discussion at this month’s meeting. Travel teams—which were $1 admission and selling limited concessions in order to pay for referees and uniforms—felt it was an unfair situation for them.

Jane Wood of Tuscola was the lucky winner of a cruise trip from CruiseOne Travel Agency. Proceeds from the cruise fundraiser helped East Prairie seventh- and eighth-grade students earn money for an educational trip to Washington, D.C. in the spring. Mariah Brookins sold the winning ticket to Wood.

Despite breaking in a new quarterback (senior Craig Roberts) and playing without two returning starters from last year’s squad, Tuscola’s football team rallied for three straight scores midway through the game to upend Arcola for the sixth straight time, dropping the Riders 30-6.

30 years ago

Aug. 31, 1993

A 9-year-old bicyclist escaped serious injury Friday after being hit by a car after riding his bike from McDonald’s lot onto Route 36.

The majority of unionized Central Illinois Public Service Company workers from the Tuscola office returned to work Monday following an Aug. 25 announcement that the union lockout had ended.

Missy Chappell, the daughter of Don and Jan Chappell of Tuscola, was selected as a varsity cheerleader at the University of Illinois for the 1993-94 school year. Chappell is a 1991 graduate of Tuscola High School.

Mary Ann Johns of rural Tuscola fired an 87 at Tri-County Country Club, overtaking first-round leaders Janece Dicks and Judy Rothermel, to claim her first Douglas County Golf Tournament title. Johns finished the tournament with a two-day total of 177, five strokes ahead of Dicks and six ahead of Rothermel.

Travis Dobbs of Tuscola and his American quarter horse Congratulations Mr. competed against 51 entries to win the reserve world champion aged geldings title at the AJQHA World Championship Show held in Forth Worth, Texas. At last year’s championships, Dobbs showed the world champion 3-year-old mare, Pick Me Please.

40 years ago

Sept. 7, 1983

The derailment of a train near Murdock last Friday touched off a fire two spectacular explosions of the chemicals in the railroad cars. Eleven cars of a 49-unit train derailed from the Baltimore & Ohio tracks, forcing the evacuation of Ziegler Coal Company’s Murdock Mine 2.

Miss Illinois Vanessa Romine was to be among the celebrity participants in this year’s Old-Fashioned Days parade, according to OFD chairman Clarence Snyder Jr.

Flying into Douglas County next month would be a new club—the Douglas County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited.

Mr. and Mrs. Ronald McCartney of Tuscola announced the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Jessica LeAnne, to Bruce Alan Hall, son of Mr. and Mrs. Alan B. Hall of Rantoul.

Harland “Hop” Conner retired Aug. 31 from CIPS after 15 years as a meter reader and tree trimmer. Conner spent 13 years with Douglas Water Company prior to working for CIPS.

50 years ago

Aug. 30, 1973

Construction of the Bache Memorial Chapel, west of Tuscola, was nearing completion, at a cost of just over $700,000. By special permission, the chapel had already been used for the recent wedding of Susan Elaine Benner and Glean Alan Helmka.

A tax levy of $786,000 for the Education Fund; $211,000 for the Building Fund; and $51,000 for the Transportation Fund was established at a recent meeting of the Tuscola School Board. Total levy amount was $1,048,000.

The Illinois State Bar Association recently announced the appointment of Tuscola attorney James F. Lemna as chairman of the Environmental Control Law Section Council of that organization.

A replacement for John Kalmar at the quarterback spot was still contested as the Warriors completed the first week of drills for the ’73 gridiron season. Seniors Rudy Huber and Steve Sanderson were contending for the important assignment.