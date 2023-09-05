Wilma Turner

Wilma Ruth Turner, 87, of Mattoon, passed away at 2:20 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Wilma was born on April 19, 1936, in Lovington. She was the daughter of Everette Ross and Corrine (Hout) Howard.

She is survived by four children, Gena Homan of Florida, Debra Turner of Mattoon, Raymond (Kathy) Turner of California and Selena Turner of Arcola; 10 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; two sisters, Nancy Robling of Decatur, and Betty Myers of Clinton; and one brother, James Howard of Clinton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Arlene Harasymchuk, Imogene Patterson, and Helen Howard; and one brother, David Howard.

Wilma was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses’. She loved her God Jehovah.

She loved her family and loved being a mother and homemaker. Wilma enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed her quiet time listening to her favorite songs and her favorite artists, Mario Lanzo and Marc Anthony.

John 5:28-29 was a scripture she believed in and looked forward to.

Wilma will be greatly missed.